54 buses to offset LRT-1 shutdown for Cavite extension, Holy Week

James Relativo - Philstar.com
March 27, 2024 | 10:32am
Early commuters board the newly deployed 4th generation train set of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) at various stations in Manila before dawn on July 21, 2023.
STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) will be deploying passenger buses starting Wednesday to offset the shutdown of LRT-1 operations during the Holy Week and in preparation for the opening of five new stations this year.

In an advisory sent to reporters on Tuesday, the DOTr said that it will be collaborating with Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) as it undergoes maintenance and preparatory works.

"[This is] to offset the shutdown of operations of LRT Line 1 that will be doing preparatory works for the opening of the five additional stations from Redemptorist to Dr. Santos Stations of the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRT Line 1) within this year," the DOTr said.

"LRT 1 will also undertake the annual Holy Week maintenance works."

The Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC), LRT-1 private operator, earlier announced that it would temporarily suspend its operations from Baclaran Station to Fernando Poe Jr. Station (and vice versa) from March 27 to March 31.

This is to facilitate the following:

  • annual preventive maintenance activities
  • mandatory testing activities related to the Alstom signaling system for #LRT1CaviteExtension project

"To ply the route from Edsa-Taft to Monumento and vice-versa, along Taft Avenue, are four buses from MMDA and 50 buses from LTFRB, augmenting the regular daily buses along these routes, from 4 AM onwards on 28 March 2024," the DOTr said.

"These buses will have pickup and drop off points along Taft Avenue, specifically Edsa-Taft, Gil Puyat, Doroteo Jose, Carriedo, and Monumento."

The measures were set in place to ensure that commuters continue to have access to public transportation as part of the state's Oplan Biyaheng Ayos.

Normal operations within the LRT-1 system is said to resume next Monday, April 1.

The publicly-run LRT-2 and privately-owned MRT-3 earlier announced its limited operations as they conduct maintenance activities for Holy Week.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) announced that it would deploy over 11,300 police officers around Metro Manila starting March 25 to ensure the safety of the Filipino public during the Lenten season.

MMDA is also set to temporarily lift its number coding scheme on Maundy Thursday (March 28) and Good Friday (March 29), both of which were earlier declared as regular holidays.

CAVITE EXTENSION

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

HOLY WEEK

LRT-1

MAINTENANCE

RAILWAY SYSTEM

TRAIN
