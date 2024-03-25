MMDA suspends number coding scheme on March 28, 29

MMDA enforcers sport black berets and reflective vests as part of their uniform as they direct traffic along EDSA in Quezon City in May 2018.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will be temporarily lifting its number coding scheme on March 28 (Maundy Thursday) and March 29 (Good Friday), which were earlier declared as regular holidays.

In an advisory posted on social media, the MMDA also reminded the public that it does not enforce a number coding scheme on Saturdays and Sundays.

The MMDA also said in a separate advisory that 24-hour road works will be carried out during the Holy Week break to take advantage of the fewer number of motorists on the road.

The road works will start on Wednesday at 11 p.m. and continue round-the-clock until next Monday at 5 a.m. They will be undertaken at the following areas: