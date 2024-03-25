^

Philstar.com
March 25, 2024 | 4:23pm
MMDA suspends number coding scheme on March 28, 29
MMDA enforcers sport black berets and reflective vests as part of their uniform as they direct traffic along EDSA in Quezon City in May 2018.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will be temporarily lifting its number coding scheme on March 28 (Maundy Thursday) and March 29 (Good Friday), which were earlier declared as regular holidays.

In an advisory posted on social media, the MMDA also reminded the public that it does not enforce a number coding scheme on Saturdays and Sundays.

The MMDA also said in a separate advisory that 24-hour road works will be carried out during the Holy Week break to take advantage of the fewer number of motorists on the road.

The road works will start on Wednesday at 11 p.m. and continue round-the-clock until next Monday at 5 a.m. They will be undertaken at the following areas:

  • Batasan-Commonwealth Tunnel, Filinvest 1 Road to fronting Sandigan (1st lane from plantbox, Quezon City)
  • West Avenue, Ligaya St. to Del Monte Avenue (1st lane from sidewalk), Quezon City
  • Luzon Avenue SB, Congressional Avenue Ext. to before Luzon Flyover (1st lane from center), Quezon City
  • Commonwealth Avenue, Landbank to Elliptical Road (3rd lane from sidewalk), Quezon City
  • Mindanao Avenue, Tandang Sora Avenue to Longines St. (truck lane), Quezon City
  • Mindanao Avenue Tunnel to Sauyo Road (truck lane), Quezon City 
  • Payatas Road, Batasan Road to Bayanihan St., Quezon City
  • Payatas Road between Singko St. & Leyte St., Quezon City
  • Payatas Road before Maynilad Pumping Station to Petron Gas Station (1st lane from sidewalk), Quezon City 
  • IBP-San Mateo Road, Quezon City 
  • Roxas Boulevard NB between Lourdes St. & Vicente Sotto St., Pasay City
  • Roxas Boulevard NB between Remedios St. & Pasaje Del Carmen St., Pasay City
  • Roxas. Boulevard EDSA Flyover SB bridge approach (outer lane & inner lane), Pasay City
  • South Super Highway East Service Road, Parañaque City
  • EDSA NB Guadalupe before bridge (3rd lane), Makati City 
  • EDSA NB Guadalupe P. Burgos St. near Jollibee and McDonald's (4th lane), Makati City
  • EDSA NB Guadalupe JP Rizal Ext. (2nd lane), Makati City
  • EDSA NB Guadalupe JP Rizal Ext. near Stoplight (2nd lane), Makati City 

