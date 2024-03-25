^

Nation

Samal residents rally vs power woes

Philstar.com
March 25, 2024 | 8:53am
Samal residents rally vs power woes
Electric consumers of the province rally at the Barangay Miranda Gym, in Samal on March 22, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines —  Electricity consumers in the Island Garden City of Samal in Davao del Norte province joined an interfaith prayer rally over the weekend to protest the continued power woes in their area.

Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib and Island Garden City of Samal Mayor Al David Uy led the rally convened by the United Filipino Consumers and Commuters.

Dubbed as "Panalangin ng mga Konsumerante," the prayer rally was held last Friday at the Barangay Miranda Gym in Samal, urging the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative Inc. (NORDECO) to provide sufficient service and affordable electricity rates for Davao del Norte consumers.

“Tuloy ang laban hanggang sa magkaroon ng tamang desisyon sa ating matagal ng ipinaglaban para sa kuryente ng Davao del Norte. Mahal na Pangulo kuryente namin sobrang problema na!” Jubahib appealed in his speech.

He also encouraged the electric consumers to support the ongoing “tie a white ribbon” campaign in the province as a symbol of their desire for “let there be light!”

Uy, for his part, claimed that households, students and small businesses continue to suffer due to disruptive brownouts.

He pointed out the urgent need for sufficient power supply because it directly affects not just the economy and tourism industry of the island, but also the water supply.

UFCC president and Panalangin ng mga Konsumerante convener Rodolfo Javellana Jr. organized the interfaith prayer rally with Tagum Chamber of Commerce and Industry and several sectoral leaders, workers, students, housewives and barangay officials as a way to urge NORDECO to provide adequate electricity service.

"Today, may our gathering and prayers be heard to once and for all alleviate people’s burden and that a better path for recovery be paved for the people of Davao del Norte," Javellana said.

Meanwhile, the consumer group also conferred the "Gawad Konsumerante" to recognized leaders in the province for their consumer rights advocacies. Among those awarded were Hon. Edwin Jubahib, Governor, Davao del Norte; Hon. Al David Uy, Mayor, Island Garden City of Samal; Engr. Sean Gellarangarin, President, Tagum City Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc.; Engr. Aerol Conde, Past President, Tagum City Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc.; Lorenzo Rubinos Sr., Founder and Chairman of LYR Group of Companies; Datu Gomer Vallejera, Tribal Chieftain, Barangay Camudmud; Frederick Lendon Monteclar, Barangay Captain, Barangay Miranda, Island Garden City of Samal; and Ustad Asraf Dailane, Jama'ah Leader, Island Garden City of Samal.

DAVAO DEL NORTE

SAMAL
