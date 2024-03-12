9 Negros Occidental LGUs cancel classes due to high heat index

Students attend their classes after their holiday break at Araullo High School in Manila on January 4, 2024.

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — Nine local government units (LGUs) in Negros Occidental have canceled classes in public and private elementary and high schools for two days following reports of high heat indexes.

“Elementary and secondary schools are encouraged to adopt alternative delivery modes as methods of instruction for their students. The decision to cancel classes in the tertiary level is up to college or university administrators,” Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said.

Aside from Bacolod, other LGUs that suspended classes were the cities of Bago, Kabankalan, Silay and Talisay as well as the towns of E.B. Magalona, Murcia and Hinobaan.

Several tertiary schools in Bacolod also suspended classes yesterday and today, while others resorted to online meeting platforms and home study.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration reported that Negros Occidental would experience heat indexes of 41 and 40 degrees Celsius yesterday and today, respectively.

Ian Arnold Arnaiz, spokesman for the Department of Education-Division of Negros Occidental, said public schools could resort to modular learning if online classes are not possible.

“The suspension of classes is a responsibility of school heads to ensure that learning is conducive. If not, they should find other ways for students to learn,” Arnaiz said.

He said school administrators have the discretion on class suspension as they know better the condition in areas where schools are located.

“Some schools are located in wooded areas that are cooler despite the prevailing hot temperature, so there is no reason for them to suspend classes. Others are located along coastlines that are hotter,” Arnaiz said.