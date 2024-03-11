5 die in Pangasinan vehicular mishaps

Police identified the fatalities as Eddie Moreno, 54; Amado Navarro, Jr., 29; Arnold Patan-patan, 52; Fernando Quinto, 58, and a minor.

LINGAYEN, Philippines — Five people died while two others were injured in separate road accidents in Pangasinan over the weekend.

Taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries were Jennifer Moreno, 38, and John-John Aquino, 49.

Navarro was traveling in Barangay San Felipe, Binalonan town when his motorcycle crashed into a concrete wall on Friday night. He was declared dead on arrival at the Urdaneta District Hospital.

The Morenos were traveling in Barangay Tonton, Lingayen when their motorcycle collided with a bus before dawn on Saturday.

Eddie was declared dead on arrival at the Lingayen District Hospital, where Jennifer was also taken for treatment.

In the afternoon of the same day, Quinto was driving a tricycle in Barangay Lobong, San Jacinto town when he hit a tree, causing the vehicle to roll over. He was declared dead on arrival at the Region 1 Medical Center.

Patan-patan was traveling in Barangay Paitan, Sta. Maria town when he lost control of his motorcycle and rearended a pick-up truck shortly after midnight yesterday. He was declared dead on arrival at the Eastern Pangasinan District Hospital.

Meanwhile, the minor, who was on a motorcycle, allegedly tried to overtake another vehicle, causing him to hit a tricycle driven by Aquino in Barangay Buenlag, Mangaldan on Saturday.

The impact threw the minor off the motorcycle. He was declared dead on arrival in a hospital.