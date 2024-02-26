^

Nation

Barangay exec slain, 2 co-chairpersons hurt in Zamboanga City gun attack

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 26, 2024 | 5:37pm
Barangay exec slain, 2 co-chairpersons hurt in Zamboanga City gun attack
The three barangay officials in Isabela City were attacked by two pistol-wielding men at the parking space of a roadside hotel in Zamboanga City on Sunday night.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Suspected hired killers shot dead the president of the Association of Barangay Captains in Isabela City, Basilan and wounded two other members of the group in an attack on Sunday night in Zamboanga City.

Col. Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City police director, said on Monday morning that Franklyn Galos Tan, chairman of Barangay Seaside in Isabela City, one of two cities in the nearby island province of Basilan, died on the spot from bullet wounds sustained in the attack.

The incident left Jaider Jumdan, chairman of Barangay Kaumpurnah Zone 2 in Isabela City, badly hurt and a third victim, Daryl Jalani, barangay chairman of Kaumpurnah Zone 3 in the same city, wounded superficially in his lower leg.

They were attacked by two men armed with pistols while in the parking lot of the Puerta Del Ciudad Hotel along a busy stretch of the Vitaliano Agan Street in Zamboanga City.

Their attackers had fled using a getaway Suzuki Raider 150 motorcycle towards the direction of Barangay Sta. Maria, a residential area in Zamboanga City.

