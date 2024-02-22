P3 billion solar power plant to rise in Negros Occidental

Like the first solar power plant in Barangay Rizal, the second project with a 69-megawatt capacity is owned by the Citicore Renewable Energy Corp.

BACOLOD CITY , Philippines — Eight years after a 25-megawatt solar power plant became operational in Silay City, Negros Occidental, a similar project worth P3 billion will be established in the same city.

CREC chairman Edgar Saavedra and chief operating officer Oliver Tan on Tuesday led the groundbreaking for the new power plant that will rise in Barangay E. Lopez.

The event was witnessed by Silay Mayor Joedith Gallego and board member Manuel Frederick Ko, chairman of the provincial council’s committee on energy.

The completion of the Citicore Solar Negros Occidental 2 project by yearend or early next year will give the province a combined solar power generation capacity of 94 megawatts.

Tan said the project would employ 500 to 700 workers in the area.

The power plant will be equipped with a battery storage system to maintain supply of electricity not only during the day, but also during night time.

The plant is capable of supplying power to 70,000 households.