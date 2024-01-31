Folks wants rift between mayor of Cotabato town, ABC president settled

COTABATO CITY — Community leaders in Matalam, Cotabato are hoping that their mayor and the chairperson of their Association of Barangay Captains could soon iron out their differences, apprehensive that it can badly affect governance in their municipality.

Barangay officials in Matalam told reporters on Wednesday that they were saddened over the written directive by Mayor Oscar Valdevieso for Barangay Chairwoman Leslie Bonjoc, who got to the helm of the municipal ABC via an election last December 15, to return to the mayor’s office the computers, air-conditioning units, tables, chairs and other equipment in her office without clear reasons at all.

Community leaders, among them Moro datus, said Valdevieso is close to Barangay Chairman Ralpy Roquero, who was defeated by Bonjoc during last month’s election of Matalam’s ABC president.

“We are hoping that their misunderstandings shall get resolved soon, to the mutual benefit of all sides,” a barangay chairman, who requested anonymity, told reporters on Wednesday morning.

Bonjoc on Tuesday replied, via a formal letter, to Valdevieso's instruction, asking him to give them at least six months to procure replacements for all the equipment that he wants returned to the mayor’s office as soon as possible.

Matalam is one of the 17 municipalities in Cotabato, that also covers more than 40 barangays in Kidapawan City, its provincial capital.