IPHO-Lanao del Sur gets P1.5-M grant, supplies

The Integrated Provincial Health Office-Lanao del Sur in Marawi City received last week the fund allocation and supplies from regional lawmaker Paisalin Tago.

KORONADAL CITY, Philippines — The community service programs of the Integrated Provincial Health Office-Lanao del Sur got a boost with a P1.5 million grant and 20 new wheelchairs from a ranking Bangsamoro regional parliament member, its top official announced on Sunday.

Physician Allen Minalang, chief of the IPHO-Lanao del Sur, told reporters that the regional lawmaker Paisalin Pangandaman Tago, also serving as Bangsamoro transportation and communications minister, turned over to them last week the P1.5 million grant and 20 wheel chairs from his office in Cotabato City.

Minalang said Tago, an accountant-lawyer who hails from the first district of Lanao del Sur, also provided the IPHO-Lanao del Sur with medical supplies during the simple event at their office in Marawi City.

Tago’s P1.5 million financial support for the IPHO-Lanao del Sur was drawn from the funds of his office in the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament, also known as the Bangsamoro Transition Authority.

“We are thankful to our fellow Maranaw, Minister Tago. We are confident other members of the Bangsamoro parliament will do the same,” Minalang said.

The IPHO-Lanao del Sur covers 39 towns in two congressional districts.

Lanao del Sur is a component province of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao that also covers Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.