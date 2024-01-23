^

Nation

UN Special Rapporteur Khan to meet Northern, Central Luzon CSOs in Baguio

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
January 23, 2024 | 6:03pm
UN Special Rapporteur Khan to meet Northern, Central Luzon CSOs in Baguio
Government representatives warmly welcome UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan who is in the country for a 10-day country visit to the Philippines from Jan. 23, 2024 to Feb. 2, 2024.
DFA

BAGUIO CITY— UN Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Opinion and Expression Irene Khan will meet with members of civil society organizations from Northern and Central Luzon provinces in Baguio City on Friday.

Sangguniang Panlungsod of Baguio City information officer Jordan Habbiling in an invitation to journalists said that Khan will be meeting with various civil society organizations from the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley Region, Central Luzon Region, as well as other relevant civil society groups including journalists. 

“This consultation is a crucial opportunity to address and discuss matters regarding freedom of opinion and expression which greatly affect the well-being of societies across the globe,” Habbiling’s advisory to journalists issued on Tuesday read.

The consultation, happening on 10:30 p.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Friday at the Session Hall of the Baguio City Hall will be facilitated by  Vice Mayor Faustino Olowan, Councilors Jose Molintas, Arthur Allad-iw and Peter Fianza.

Molintas, a former UN-appointed expert on Indigenous Peoples Mechanisms, said that the opportunity with Khan is "momentous" as it will chart mechanisms to protect social activists including indigenous peoples rights advocates who are being erroneously tagged as “terrorists” while promoting their civil and political rights and exercising their fredoms as citizens.

Molintas, also a veteran human rights lawyer, have been in the forefront of assisting human rights victims since the 80’s, together with members of the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG).

vuukle comment

BAGUIO CITY

IRENE KHAN

UN SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Traffic enforcer gunned down

Traffic enforcer gunned down

By Artemio Dumlao | 21 hours ago
A male traffic enforcer was killed in an attack by an unidentied assailant in Bangued, Abra on Sunday night.
Nation
fbtw
Marcos suspends CHED commissioner for 90 days

Marcos suspends CHED commissioner for 90 days

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 21 hours ago
President Marcos has issued a 90-day preventive suspension on a commissioner of the Commission on Higher Education over accusations...
Nation
fbtw
2 airport cops axed over EDSA busway scuffle

2 airport cops axed over EDSA busway scuffle

By Ghio Ong | 21 hours ago
Two airport police personnel were relieved from their posts for allegedly using the EDSA busway and confronting an enforcer...
Nation
fbtw
Sandigan acquits Elenita Binay of graft

Sandigan acquits Elenita Binay of graft

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 21 hours ago
After 11 years of legal battle, former Makati mayor Elenita Binay was acquitted yesterday of graft and malversation over the...
Nation
fbtw
Wage hike seen for Davao workers

Wage hike seen for Davao workers

By Mayen Jaymalin | 21 hours ago
Minimum wage earners in Davao region may get an increase in their home pay after the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ASF outbreak logged in Occidental Mindoro

ASF outbreak logged in Occidental Mindoro

By Bella Cariaso | 21 hours ago
African swine fever continues to wreak havoc in the country’s hog industry, with Occidental Mindoro becoming the latest...
Nation
fbtw
Landslide death toll climbs to 16

Landslide death toll climbs to 16

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 21 hours ago
The number of fatalities in the rain-induced landslide in Monkayo, Davao de Oro increased to 16 yesterday with at least five...
Nation
fbtw

Health experts urged to report adverse effects of anesthesia

By Rhodina Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Healthcare professionals have been urged to immediately report any adverse reaction related to the use of anesthesia, the Food and Drug Administration said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
12 summoned over village chief&rsquo;s slay

12 summoned over village chief’s slay

By Ed Amoroso | 21 hours ago
Twelve people have been summoned by the police to shed light on the murder of a barangay official in Calamba, Laguna on ...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with