UN Special Rapporteur Khan to meet Northern, Central Luzon CSOs in Baguio

Government representatives warmly welcome UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan who is in the country for a 10-day country visit to the Philippines from Jan. 23, 2024 to Feb. 2, 2024.

BAGUIO CITY— UN Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Opinion and Expression Irene Khan will meet with members of civil society organizations from Northern and Central Luzon provinces in Baguio City on Friday.

Sangguniang Panlungsod of Baguio City information officer Jordan Habbiling in an invitation to journalists said that Khan will be meeting with various civil society organizations from the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley Region, Central Luzon Region, as well as other relevant civil society groups including journalists.

“This consultation is a crucial opportunity to address and discuss matters regarding freedom of opinion and expression which greatly affect the well-being of societies across the globe,” Habbiling’s advisory to journalists issued on Tuesday read.

The consultation, happening on 10:30 p.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Friday at the Session Hall of the Baguio City Hall will be facilitated by Vice Mayor Faustino Olowan, Councilors Jose Molintas, Arthur Allad-iw and Peter Fianza.

Molintas, a former UN-appointed expert on Indigenous Peoples Mechanisms, said that the opportunity with Khan is "momentous" as it will chart mechanisms to protect social activists including indigenous peoples rights advocates who are being erroneously tagged as “terrorists” while promoting their civil and political rights and exercising their fredoms as citizens.

Molintas, also a veteran human rights lawyer, have been in the forefront of assisting human rights victims since the 80’s, together with members of the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG).