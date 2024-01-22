^

Nation

48 Bilibid inmates transferred to Leyte prison

Daphne Galvez - The Philippine Star
January 22, 2024 | 12:00am
48 Bilibid inmates transferred to Leyte prison
The successful transfer of the inmates was conducted from Jan. 19 to 20.
bucor.gov.ph

MANILA, Philippines — As part of the Bureau of Corrections’ efforts to decongest the New Bilibid Prison and shut down the NBP by 2028, 48 inmates have been transferred to the Leyte Regional Prison, BuCor chief Gregorio Catapang Jr. said yesterday.

The successful transfer of the inmates was conducted from Jan. 19 to 20.

Twenty-three out of the 48 inmates were from the maximum security compound while the rest were from medium security.

“The continuing transfer of (inmates) from NBP to other operating prisons and penal farms outside Metro Manila is part of our efforts to decongest the NBP and our preparation for the closure of the national penitentiary by 2028,” Catapang said.

The transfer was done by members of the NBP Custodial Force and augmented by BuCor special weapons and tactics personnel.

Catapang thanked the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Coast Guard for lending support during the inmates’ transfer.

The NBP is expected to be emptied of inmates by 2028 as the government aims to convert the penal institution into a government hub.

As of Dec. 10, 2023, a total of 2,009 inmates from the NBP and the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City have been transferred.

Of the number, 947 were sent to Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Puero Princesa, Palawan; 562 to Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occidental Mindoro and 500 to the Davao Prison and Penal Farm in Davao del Norte, according to the BuCor.

vuukle comment

BUREAU OF CORRECTION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
QCPD says sorry to Janno Gibbs

QCPD says sorry to Janno Gibbs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 5 days ago
Acknowledging the lapse in judgment of its police officers that caused distress to the family of Ronaldo Valdez, the Quezon...
Nation
fbtw
7 face raps for selling GCash accounts

7 face raps for selling GCash accounts

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Criminal charges were filed against seven people who were arrested for allegedly selling their GCash accounts in Quezon City,...
Nation
fbtw
Monkayo landslide death toll rises to 11

Monkayo landslide death toll rises to 11

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
The remains of another victim of a landslide in Monkayo, Davao de Oro were recovered yesterday, bringing the death toll to...
Nation
fbtw
Magnitude 4.9 quake jolts Batangas, Metro Manila

Magnitude 4.9 quake jolts Batangas, Metro Manila

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck Batangas yesterday, with tremors felt in parts of Metro Manila.
Nation
fbtw
Defective Bustos Dam gate replaced

Defective Bustos Dam gate replaced

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 1 day ago
A new rubber gate of Bustos Dam was installed yesterday, according to the National Irrigation Administration.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
3 fires hit Caloocan, Valenzuela

3 fires hit Caloocan, Valenzuela

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 4 hours ago
Three fires broke out in Caloocan and Valenzuela yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Bong Go’s team joins Belmonte medical mission

4 hours ago
The Malasakit Team of Sen. Bong Go joined Quezon City Councilor Mikey Belmonte’s medical mission on Jan. 18.
Nation
fbtw
OCD: Davao landslide death toll now 15

OCD: Davao landslide death toll now 15

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 4 hours ago
The number of fatalities in a landslide that occurred in Monkayo, Davao  de Oro has reportedly increased to 15, the Office...
Nation
fbtw
More mayors back &lsquo;no registration, no travel policy&rsquo;

More mayors back ‘no registration, no travel policy’

By Bella Cariaso | 4 hours ago
More mayors have signified support for the “no registration, no travel” policy of the Land Transportation Authority,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with