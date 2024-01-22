48 Bilibid inmates transferred to Leyte prison

The successful transfer of the inmates was conducted from Jan. 19 to 20.

MANILA, Philippines — As part of the Bureau of Corrections’ efforts to decongest the New Bilibid Prison and shut down the NBP by 2028, 48 inmates have been transferred to the Leyte Regional Prison, BuCor chief Gregorio Catapang Jr. said yesterday.

Twenty-three out of the 48 inmates were from the maximum security compound while the rest were from medium security.

“The continuing transfer of (inmates) from NBP to other operating prisons and penal farms outside Metro Manila is part of our efforts to decongest the NBP and our preparation for the closure of the national penitentiary by 2028,” Catapang said.

The transfer was done by members of the NBP Custodial Force and augmented by BuCor special weapons and tactics personnel.

Catapang thanked the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Coast Guard for lending support during the inmates’ transfer.

The NBP is expected to be emptied of inmates by 2028 as the government aims to convert the penal institution into a government hub.

As of Dec. 10, 2023, a total of 2,009 inmates from the NBP and the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City have been transferred.

Of the number, 947 were sent to Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Puero Princesa, Palawan; 562 to Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occidental Mindoro and 500 to the Davao Prison and Penal Farm in Davao del Norte, according to the BuCor.