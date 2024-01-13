Basilan villagers surrender guns

The 20 high-powered firearms that barangay officials in Isabela City surrendered on Jan. 11, 2024 are now in the armory of the Army's 101st Infantry Brigade.

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Residents of Isabela City in Basilan surrendered 20 high-powered firearms on Thursday as the military and the provincial government intensified their crackdown against unlicensed guns.

Col. Bernand Samin, 4th Special Forces Battalion commander, presented the recovered guns to 101st Infantry Brigade commander Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon and Gov. Jim Hataman-Salliman.

The firearms were turned over to the 19th Special Forces Company as part of the implementation of the small arms and light weapons (SALW) management as well as assistance for security, peace, integration and recovery for advancing human security programs.

City administrator Peter Eisma, who represented Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman during the turnover, lauded barangay officials for helping sustain peace in the city and the entire province.

Eisma said the SALW program encourages the public to surrender loose firearms and be responsible gun owners.