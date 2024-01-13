^

Nation

Basilan villagers surrender guns

Roel Pareño - The Philippine Star
January 13, 2024 | 12:00am
Basilan villagers surrender guns
The 20 high-powered firearms that barangay officials in Isabela City surrendered on Jan. 11, 2024 are now in the armory of the Army's 101st Infantry Brigade.
Philstar.com / John Unson

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Residents of Isabela City in Basilan surrendered 20 high-powered firearms on Thursday as the military and the provincial government intensified their crackdown against unlicensed guns.

Col. Bernand Samin, 4th Special Forces Battalion commander, presented the recovered guns to 101st Infantry Brigade commander Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon and Gov. Jim Hataman-Salliman.

The firearms were turned over to the 19th Special Forces Company as part of the implementation of the small arms and light weapons (SALW) management as well as assistance for security, peace, integration and recovery for advancing human security programs.

City administrator Peter Eisma, who represented Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman during the turnover, lauded barangay officials for helping sustain peace in the city and the entire province.

Eisma said the SALW program encourages the public to surrender loose firearms and be responsible gun owners.

vuukle comment

ISABELA CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Husband destroys OFW&rsquo;s travel papers, cell phone at NAIA

Husband destroys OFW’s travel papers, cell phone at NAIA

By Butch Quejada, Rudy Santos | 2 days ago
The husband of an overseas Filipino worker was arrested for allegedly tearing up her passport and boarding pass as well as...
Nation
fbtw
Tarlac lotto player wins P16.8 million jackpot

Tarlac lotto player wins P16.8 million jackpot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 2 days ago
A bettor in Camiling, Tarlac won the jackpot in the Regular Lotto 6/42 drawn on Tuesday night.
Nation
fbtw

‘Downgrade Abu kidnap threat in Sulu-Celebes seas’

By Roel Pareño | 2 days ago
A Singapore-based anti-piracy and high sea robbery monitoring group has recommended the downgrading of the threat of kidnapping by Abu Sayyaf bandits in the waters at the border of Malaysia and the Philippines.
Nation
fbtw
Jockey dies after falling off horse in race

Jockey dies after falling off horse in race

By Arnell Ozaeta | 8 hours ago
A jockey died after falling from his horse during a race in Malvar town on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbtw
Bus conductor slain in road rage shooting

Bus conductor slain in road rage shooting

By Michelle Zoleta | 8 hours ago
A bus conductor was killed in a road rage incident in Candelaria, Quezon on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1 dead, 2 hurt in Laguna town landslide

1 dead, 2 hurt in Laguna town landslide

By Ed Amoroso | 8 hours ago
A construction worker died while two other persons were injured in a landslide in Liliw, Laguna on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
Marcos Oks promotion of 4 PNP officials

Marcos Oks promotion of 4 PNP officials

By Emmanuel Tupas | 8 hours ago
President Marcos has approved the promotion of four Philippine National Police officials.
Nation
fbtw
273 NCRPO cops axed in 2023

273 NCRPO cops axed in 2023

By Nillicent Bautista | 8 hours ago
The National Capital Region Police Office dismissed from the service 273 police officers in 2023 for various violations.
Nation
fbtw
Makati, Taguig offer health services to &lsquo;embo&rsquo; residents

Makati, Taguig offer health services to ‘embo’ residents

By Nillicent Bautista | 8 hours ago
The city governments of Makati and Taguig separately announced that they are offering free health services to the residents...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with