1 dead, 5 hurt as SUV crashes into Quezon City bank

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 29, 2023 | 8:11pm
This photo shows responders attending to a victim of the SUV crash in a Quezon City Bank.
MANILA, Philippines —  A individual died while five others were injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) crashed into a bank in Quezon City on Thursday.

According to a report from OneNews, the SUV intended to move backward to navigate around another parked vehicle at a branch of Banco de Oro (BDO) on Quirino Highway in Barangay Pasong Putik, Quezon City. However, instead of going backward, the vehicle accelerated forward crashing through the bank’s front. 

Among the reported injured are two bank tellers and a bank client.

Quezon City Police District has identified the driver of the Toyota Fortuner SUV as 57-year-old Edwin Balisong.

QCPD also said that another Asian Utility Vehicle parked outside the bank was bumped.

The driver is now under the custody of QC Police Traffic Sector 2 and could face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple injuries and property damage.

All the victims were brought to the hospital for treatment.

In a statement on Friday, BDO said it is coordinating with authorities regarding the accident and assured the victims that they will be provided aid. 

“The bank has provided medical attention to injured individuals and is committed to assisting them throughout their recovery journey,” the bank’s statement read.

“The safety of customers and bank personnel are of utmost priority,” it added. — with reports from OneNews

