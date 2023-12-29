^

Nation

Residents see peace and calm Basilan in 2024

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 29, 2023 | 6:34pm
Residents see peace and calm Basilan in 2024
Officials of the Army's 101st Infantry Brigade offered provincial leaders of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front with gifts at the sideline of their peace dialogue on Dec. 28, 2023 in an MILF enclave in Hadji Muhammad Ajul, Basilan.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY—  Residents of Basilan are optimistic of peaceful days on the island province in 2024 with the renewed pledges of support from two former secessionist groups for the security efforts of the police and the military in the province.

Local executives and members of the Basilan Provincial Peace and Order Council on Friday told reporters that they were elated by the peace dialogue between officials of the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade and provincial leaders of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in Barangay Serongon in Hadji Muhammad Ajul town in Basilan last Thursday.

Both sides agreed to maximize cooperation in sustaining the fragile peace now in the province during the symbolic meeting, meant to bolster the peace initiatives of the local communities and the provincial government of Basilan.

Army Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon, commander of the 101st Infantry Brigade, and MILF officials Adham Undaring and Julkipli Abdullah also then agreed to intensify their support for the law-enforcement activities of all units of the Basilan Provincial Police Office and the efforts of Gov. Hadjiman Salliman to negotiate the surrender of the few remaining Abu Sayyaf members in the province.

“We are grateful for these renewed commitments of support for the joint peacekeeping missions of our units in Basilan and their counterparts in the Basilan Provincial Police Office,” Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, commander of the Philippine Army, told reporters via text message on Friday.

The MILF and the Moro National Liberation Front have separate peace deals with Malacañang that obliges both groups, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police to address together security problems in southern provinces and cities.

Three ranking officials of the MNLF, Bangsamoro Labor Minister Muslimin Sema and two representatives of Basilan to the Bangsamoro parliament, Hatimil Hassan and Muslimin Jakilan, said in a statement last week that their followers in the province shall help push the police, the military and Salliman's joint peacebuilding programs forward. 

The three MNLF officials also directed their followers in Basilan to keep their enclaves free from local terrorists and wanted criminals and, if possible, immediately turn them over to either the 101st Infantry Brigade, or to Basilan's police director, Col. Carlos Madronio.

The Southern Philippines Development Authority, the Bangsamoro Regional Board of Investments and the Bangsamoro Business Council have separate programs enticing capitalists from outside to put up viable business projects in Basilan, one of the six provinces in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. Basilan is now touted as the new investment hub in BARMM.

Besides having secured the surrender in batches of close to 500 members of the Abu Sayyaf since 2016, local executives in Basilan, units of the provincial police and the 101st Infantry Brigade had also amicably settled 29  deadly clan wars in the island province in the past seven years.

Maluso Mayor Hanie Bud, president of the Basilan League of Mayors, on Friday said that they are glad with the expansion of the multi-sector partnership in keeping the peace and calm now in all four corners of the province.  

"This is something so good. Me and my constituents are happy with this," Bud said.

Thursday’s peacebuilding engagement of the 101st Infantry Brigade and the MILF’s provincial leaders in Barangay Serongon was capped off with the distribution of gifts to children of former Moro guerillas by the humanitarian entity Save the Children of War Association Incorporated led by its founder Arlyn Jawad Jumao-as, who is supportive of the peace initiatives of the 101st Infantry Brigade.

vuukle comment

BASILAN

MILF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

San Juan, La Union beaches closed

By Artemio Dumlao | 19 hours ago
Beaches in San Juan town in La Union, dubbed as the surfing capital of the North, have been closed to tourists since Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
San Juan, La Union beaches shut down

San Juan, La Union beaches shut down

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
San Juan, La Union mayor Arturo Valdriz has ordered the shut down of all beaches and stop all the water activities in his...
Nation
fbtw
Rains continue to fill Angat Dam

Rains continue to fill Angat Dam

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 19 hours ago
Rains have continued to raise the water level in Angat Dam.
Nation
fbtw
Kennon Road fully reopened to public

Kennon Road fully reopened to public

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
For five days now, Kennon Road has fully opened up to two-way traffic following the approval of the Metro BLISTT (Baguio-La...
Nation
fbtw
Hundreds of villagers displaced by Zamboanga City fire

Hundreds of villagers displaced by Zamboanga City fire

1 day ago
Up to 210 houses, mostly made of semi-permanent materials, in Barangay Tugbungan in Zamboanga City were razed by fire on Wednesday,...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SC upholds conviction of 2 cops for robbery, extortion

SC upholds conviction of 2 cops for robbery, extortion

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
The Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction of two Manila police officers who were found guilty of robbery and extort...
Nation
fbtw
Poor fishers to get fuel subsidy

Poor fishers to get fuel subsidy

By Danessa Rivera | 19 hours ago
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel has authorized Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources national director Demosthenes...
Nation
fbtw
Kennon Road reopened to light vehicles

Kennon Road reopened to light vehicles

By Artemio Dumlao | 19 hours ago
With the approval of the Metro Baguio-La Trinidad-Itogon-Sablan-Tuba-Tublay Council, Kennon Road has been reopened to mo...
Nation
fbtw
Baguio City charter revision remains a hot debate

Baguio City charter revision remains a hot debate

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Revisions to the Baguio City charter remains a hot debate.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with