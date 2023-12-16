^

Probe launched into Philippine Coast Guard apprentice's passing

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
December 16, 2023 | 5:44pm
Air bubbles in water
Image by João Braun from Pixabay

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has launched a thorough investigation into the death of Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Apprentice Seaman Mori Caguay. 

The NBU summoned the victim's fellow trainees to get more information regarding the incident.

Caguay, a resident of Tabuk City in Kalinga province, passed away due to oxygen deprivation to the brain, a consequence of drowning, as determined by NBI forensic experts.

The incident occurred during a Water Search and Rescue (WASAR) training session in Cavite on Nov. 16, 2023. 

Caguay lost consciousness and was subsequently hospitalized, remaining comatose for four days before his passing.

The NBI has conducted interviews with four of Caguay's batchmates, all accompanied by legal counsel from the Philippine Coast Guard.

The PCG expressed its commitment to take appropriate measures in accordance with agency regulations if any personnel are found to be at fault.

