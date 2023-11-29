^

Suspects in teacher’s slay held

Miriam Desacada - The Philippine Star
November 29, 2023 | 12:00am
Yasser Ivan Yu, 18; Mark Justine Conde, 23, and Darwin Versoza, 18, were apprehended in separate operations in Barangay Camansihay on Sunday and Monday.
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan, file

TACLOBAN CITY, Philippines — Three persons tagged in the murder of a high school teacher in this city over the weekend have been arrested.

Yasser Ivan Yu, 18; Mark Justine Conde, 23, and Darwin Versoza, 18, were apprehended in separate operations in Barangay Camansihay on Sunday and Monday.

The three were last seen with the victim, witnesses said.

Bernabe Basiano, 38, a teacher at Antonio Balmes National High School, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a grassy area near his house.

Capt. Noemi Jordan, Tacloban police information officer, said the victim was killed elsewhere and his body taken to the grassy lot to mislead investigators.

The Department of Education regional office in Eastern Visayas condemned the killing of Basiano and called on the police to ensure a speedy resolution of the case.

