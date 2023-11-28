Gov't launches Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair in Isabela

MANILA, Philippines — House Speaker Martin Romualdez led the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair’s launch in Isabela on Saturday.

The BPSF, organized by the Office of the President, is an initiative aimed at assisting Filipinos in need.

Romualdez said in a speech at the Ilagan Sports Complex that Marcos' administration is committed to assisting everyone striving for a better life and pursuing their dreams.

“Ito po ang pangako ng Bagong Pilipinas – isang nagkakaisang pamahalaan na hindi naghihintay. Bagkus ay kusang umaabot sa mamamayan upang matugunan ang inyong mga pangangailangan sa mas lalong madaling panahon,” he said.

(This is the promise of Bagong Pilipinas - one united government that doesn't wait. Instead, it voluntarily reaches out to citizens so that their needs will be addressed immediately.)

The event saw the first time that the BPSF program went to Region II, marking the eighth installment of the service caravan nationwide.

Under the initiative, Isabela residents will receive P152 million worth of cash, while a total of P500 million is going to programs and services.

The program will benefit at least 100,000 residents, with a total of 26 government agencies participating in the event, providing over 195 services.

Romualdez noted that through the fair, various branches of the government worked together to distribute information and services towards “united development.”

The services include the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, which will provide a provincial wide payout in the three cities and 34 municipalities of Isabela.

AICS is expected to assist more than 42,000 individuals amounting to a total of P140 million in payout.

The BPSF also includes other province-wide activities such as scholarship programs from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and the Commission on Higher Education.

Other activities include livelihood assistance for various sectors in pre-identified eligible clients across Isabela.

The BPSF launch in Isabela was hosted by the City of Ilagan led by Mayor Jose Marie Diaz.

“Sabi nga nila, kung si Juan Dela Cruz ay hindi makapunta sa Manila o sa Malacañang o sa mga iba’t ibang departamento ng ating executive department, sila po ang pumunta dito sa ating mahal na probinsyang Isabela at dito sa siyudad,” Diaz said.

(They said that if Juan Dela Cruz could not visit Manila or Malacañang or other departments of the executive department, they will be the one to go here to our beloved Isabela province and here in our city)