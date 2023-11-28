^

Nation

Gov't launches Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair in Isabela

Halee Andrea Alcaraz - Philstar.com
November 28, 2023 | 11:07am
Gov't launches Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair in Isabela
This Nov. 25, 2023 photo shows 8th Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair in Isabela.
Philstar.com / Halee Andrea Alcaraz

MANILA, Philippines — House Speaker Martin Romualdez led the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair’s launch in Isabela on Saturday.

The BPSF, organized by the Office of the President, is an initiative aimed at assisting Filipinos in need.

Romualdez said in a speech at the Ilagan Sports Complex that Marcos' administration is committed to assisting everyone striving for a better life and pursuing their dreams.

“Ito po ang pangako ng Bagong Pilipinas – isang nagkakaisang pamahalaan na hindi naghihintay. Bagkus ay kusang umaabot sa mamamayan upang matugunan ang inyong mga pangangailangan sa mas lalong madaling panahon,” he said. 

(This is the promise of Bagong Pilipinas - one united government that doesn't wait. Instead, it voluntarily reaches out to citizens so that their needs will be addressed immediately.)

The event saw the first time that the BPSF program went to Region II, marking the eighth installment of the service caravan nationwide. 

Under the initiative, Isabela residents will receive P152 million worth of cash, while a total of P500 million is going to programs and services. 

The program will benefit at least 100,000 residents, with a total of 26 government agencies participating in the event, providing over 195 services. 

Romualdez noted that through the fair, various branches of the government worked together to distribute information and services towards “united development.”

The services include the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, which will provide a provincial wide payout in the three cities and 34 municipalities of Isabela. 

AICS is expected to assist more than 42,000 individuals amounting to a total of P140 million in payout. 

The BPSF also includes other province-wide activities such as scholarship programs from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and the Commission on Higher Education. 

Other activities include livelihood assistance for various sectors in pre-identified eligible clients across Isabela.

The BPSF launch in Isabela was hosted by the City of Ilagan led by Mayor Jose Marie Diaz. 

“Sabi nga nila, kung si Juan Dela Cruz ay hindi makapunta sa Manila o sa Malacañang o sa mga iba’t ibang departamento ng ating executive department, sila po ang pumunta dito sa ating mahal na probinsyang Isabela at dito sa siyudad,” Diaz said. 

(They said that if Juan Dela Cruz could not visit Manila or Malacañang or other departments of the executive department, they will be the one to go here to our beloved Isabela province and here in our city)

vuukle comment

BAGONG PILIPINAS

ISABELA

MARTIN ROMUALDEZ

OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
13 Pinays rescued from Pasay &lsquo;sex den&rsquo;

13 Pinays rescued from Pasay ‘sex den’

By Nillicent Bautista | 12 hours ago
Thirteen Filipino women were rescued from an alleged sex den in a condominium complex in Pasay City on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
MMDA: Revilla namedroppers no VIPs

MMDA: Revilla namedroppers no VIPs

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Two drivers who dropped the name of Sen. Ramon Revilla Jr. to avoid apprehension along the EDSA Bus Carousel two weeks ago...
Nation
fbtw
Lagusnilad underpass reopens today

Lagusnilad underpass reopens today

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
After six months of repairs, the Lagusnilad underpass in Manila will reopen to motorists today.
Nation
fbtw
MNLF welcomes amnesty

MNLF welcomes amnesty

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The Moro National Liberation Front has lauded President Marcos’ decision to grant amnesty to MNLF members who seek to...
Nation
fbtw
2 militiamen slain in Basilan explosion

2 militiamen slain in Basilan explosion

By Roel Pareño | 12 hours ago
Two government militiamen were killed while two others, including a civilian asset, were wounded when an improvised explosive...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOLE marks 90 years with job fairs

DOLE marks 90 years with job fairs

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
To commemorate its 90th founding anniversary, the Department of Labor and Employment is mounting job fairs nationwide...
Nation
fbtw
Workers to mount Bonifacio Day protest

Workers to mount Bonifacio Day protest

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Although Nov. 30 is no longer a holiday, labor groups will still commemorate Bonifacio Day with mass protest actions.
Nation
fbtw
PCG forms teams for maritime emergency response

PCG forms teams for maritime emergency response

By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
Recent incidents of fishermen lost in the waters off Southern Tagalog have prompted the Philippine Coast Guard to form special...
Nation
fbtw

Eastern Samar monitoring mining firms’ operations, compliance with rules

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The provincial government of Eastern Samar has formed an inter-agency group to better monitor the operations of mining companies and ensure their compliance with the Mineral Production Sharing Agreement issued by...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with