Tagaytay is top Cavite LGU with most number of overnight tourist, same-day visitor arrivals in Q3

MANILA, Philippines — Tagaytay City emerged as the top Cavite local government unit with the most overnight tourist and same day visitor arrivals for the third quarter of 2023.

In a Facebook post, Cavite Tourism congratulated the top performing LGUs in terms of tourism arrivals. It introduced the LGUs as the “top performing LGUs in Tourism Statistics Compliance.”

“Congratulations on your achievement for the 3rd Quarter of 2023! May this serve as an inspiration,” it said.

Tagaytay topped the overnight tourists and same-day visitors arrivals lists with the following statistics recorded as of September 2023:

Overnight tourists - 657,190

Same-day visitors 14,338,668

Aside from Tagaytay, the following LGUs also recorded the highest overnight tourists and same-day visitors arrivals:

Top 5 Cavite LGUs in Overnight Tourist Arrivals:

1. Tagaytay Tourism

2. GenTri Tourism, Culture and the Arts

3. Tanza Tourism

4. Silang Municipal Tourism, Culture and Arts

5. Alfonso Turismo

Top 5 Cavite LGUs in Same Day Visitor Arrivals:

1. Tagaytay City

2. Tanza, Cavite

3. Silang, Cavite

4. Kawit, Cavite Kawit Tourism

5. City Tourism of Dasmariñas

Cavite Tourism said it is looking forward to more tourist arrivals in the province.

“To all tourism enterprises that have contributed, our sincerest appreciation. May you continue to support your LGU and stay committed in tourism statistics compliance,” it said.

Cavite is officially recognized as the Historical Capital of the Philippines, according to its government website. It is known as the birthplace and cradle of Philippine Independence where the Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo shrine and museum can be found in Kawit, Cavite.

Top performing Tagaytay City, on the other hand, is known as the “second summer capital, next to Baguio City.”

“The accessing highway offers a breathtaking sight of the world-famous Taal formation, a crater within an island within a lake,” Cavite government said.