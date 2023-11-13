Woman dies in motorcycle-bus collision in Kalinga capital

BAGUIO CITY— A 49-year-old woman failed to reach the hospital alive, while her husband and her two children were badly hurt after the motorcycle they were riding was rammed by a Cubao-bound Victory Liner sleeper bus along the national highway in Barangay Lacnog East in Tabuk City, Kalinga on Sunday evening.

Joy Balwog Alos, from sitio Dananao, Lacnog, also in Tabuk City, was declared dead-on-arrival after suffering from severe head injuries while her husband, Daniel, 46, a Pentecostal Church preacher is now in a stable condition after undergoing CT Scan and X-ray processes. Their two kids, 8 and 10 year old boys, bore minor abrasions are also recovering.

Tabuk City police said upon arriving at the site of the collission, the motorcycle was already removed from the incident site and was parked by the roadside, while the bus remained in its original position. The accident took place at around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday.

The bus driver reportedly told police investigators that he tried to overtake the motorcycle at the highway but the motorcycle made a swift left turn. The bus then hit the motorcycle and threw off the family unto the pavement.

The bus driver was later taken by the police while the bus was also taken for safekeeping.