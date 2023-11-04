^

Cagayan on alert for rocket debris from China

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
November 4, 2023 | 3:06pm
Cagayan on alert for rocket debris from China
A Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-17 spacecraft and a crew of three astronauts, lifts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert, in northwest China on October 26, 2023.
AFP / Pedro Pardo

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Cagayan Valley Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CVDRRMC) has issued a warning to all town offices and residents in Cagayan about the potential impact of debris from China's rocket entering Philippine territory.

The scheduled launch of the Long March 7a rocket was anticipated to occur within November 3 to 4 this year. It will take off from Wen Chang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wen Chang, Hainan, China.

According to the CVDRRMC, fragments of the rocket are projected to land within the specified drop zone, located approximately 47 nautical miles from Burgos, Ilocos Norte, and 37 nautical miles from Sta. Ana, Cagayan.

While the rocket debris isn't expected to land on land or in populated areas, there are potential dangers to nearby ships, aircraft, fishing boats and vessels.

The CVDRRMC has instructed local teams to keep an eye on their designated areas and work with authorities like the Coast Guard and police. They are also advising fishermen to be cautious and not handle any debris for safety.

The Department of Transportation and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines have been alerted to enforce a no-fly zone in the affected areas. 

