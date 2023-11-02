‘Skills, livelihood training of 4PH’s beneficiaries can spell program’s success’ —DHSUD

BAGUIO CITY — The livelihood and skills training for beneficiaries of the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program is key to the sustainability of the flagship program of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, according to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar in a department news release cited the significance of employment and sustained livelihood for beneficiaries to spell the success of the 4PH.

One highlight of this year's National Shelter Month celebration, DHSUD and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement that will pave the way for the provision of training to 4PH beneficiaries. Having the necessary skills will ensure 4PH beneficiaries of livelihood and stable employment, Acuzar emphasized.

"It is important that 4PH beneficiaries could establish livelihood or stable jobs within the vicinities of government housing projects, which is what President Marcos' concept of sustainable human settlements and township development is all about," he stressed.

For Acuzar, 4PH is not just a housing program but also a way to provide stable livelihood for our citizens, especially among the poorest of the poor.

"Mas magiging sustainable po ang Pambansang Pabahay kapag may stable livelihood o employment ang mga beneficiaries. May sources of income ang ating mga kababayan. At lalong dadami po ang makikinabang dahil sa pagsulong ng programa," the housing department’s chief said.

(The national housing program will be sustainable if there is a stable livelihood or employment of beneficiaries. They have sources of income and many others will benefit with the launch of the program)

The MOA between DHSUD and TESDA seeks to fill in the gaps in existing industries in areas where the beneficiaries of housing projects are located. Under it, DHSUD is tasked to gather data on the preferred skills of beneficiaries and provide TESDA the list of participants for the training, among other related responsibilities.

“Sisiguraduhin natin na akma ang makukuhang training ng ating mga beneficiaries para makapagtrabaho sa mga industriyang malapit sa kanilang pagbabahayan…naniniwala po ako na bigyan lamang ng tamang oportunidad ang Pilipino, kakayanin nito na tumayo sa sariling paa at umunlad ang kabuhayan,” Acuzar vowed.

(We will ensure that the beneficiaries will receive the right training so they could work in the industries near their houses...I believe that once Filipinos are given opportunity, they can stand up on their own and succeed in their livelihood)

Apart from skills and livelihood training, TESDA is also expected to provide other forms of technical assistance as necessary, subject to government rules and regulations.