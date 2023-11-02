^

Nation

‘Skills, livelihood training of 4PH’s beneficiaries can spell program’s success’ —DHSUD

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
November 2, 2023 | 5:25pm
â��Skills, livelihood training of 4PHâ��s beneficiaries can spell programâ��s successâ�� â��DHSUD
Thisfile photo from 2019 shows a TESDA center
The STAR, file

BAGUIO CITY — The livelihood and skills training for beneficiaries of the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program is key to the sustainability of the flagship program of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, according to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar in a department news release cited the significance of employment and sustained livelihood for beneficiaries to spell the success of the 4PH.

One highlight of this year's National Shelter Month celebration, DHSUD and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement that will pave the way for the provision of  training to 4PH beneficiaries.  Having the necessary skills will ensure 4PH beneficiaries of livelihood and stable employment,  Acuzar emphasized.

"It is important that 4PH beneficiaries could establish livelihood or stable jobs within the vicinities of government housing projects, which is what President Marcos' concept of sustainable human settlements and township development is all about," he stressed.

For Acuzar, 4PH is not just a housing program but also a way to provide stable livelihood for our citizens, especially among the poorest of the poor. 

"Mas magiging sustainable po ang Pambansang Pabahay kapag may stable livelihood o employment ang mga beneficiaries. May sources of income ang ating mga kababayan. At lalong dadami po ang makikinabang dahil sa pagsulong ng programa," the housing department’s chief said.

(The national housing program will be sustainable if there is a stable livelihood or employment of beneficiaries. They have sources of income and many others will benefit with the launch of the program)

The MOA between DHSUD and TESDA seeks to fill in the gaps in existing industries in areas where the beneficiaries of housing projects are located. Under it, DHSUD is tasked to gather data on the preferred skills of beneficiaries and provide TESDA the list of participants for the training, among other related responsibilities.

“Sisiguraduhin natin na akma ang makukuhang training ng ating mga beneficiaries para makapagtrabaho sa mga industriyang malapit sa kanilang pagbabahayan…naniniwala po ako na bigyan lamang ng tamang oportunidad ang Pilipino, kakayanin nito na tumayo sa sariling paa at umunlad ang kabuhayan,” Acuzar vowed.

(We will ensure that the beneficiaries will receive the right training so they could work in the industries near their houses...I believe that once Filipinos are given opportunity, they can stand up on their own and succeed in their livelihood)

Apart from skills and livelihood training, TESDA is also expected to provide other forms of technical assistance as necessary, subject to government rules and regulations.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SETTLEMENTS AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT

TESDA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace declares local holidays

Palace declares local holidays

By Alexis Romero | 2 days ago
Malacañang has declared holidays in various localities of the country to allow residents to participate in the celebration...
Nation
fbtw
Barangay chairman, 2 cohorts in deadly Basilan ambush surrender

Barangay chairman, 2 cohorts in deadly Basilan ambush surrender

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A barangay chairman and his two accomplices in the gun attack on Monday night in Lamitan City, Basilan that left two elders...
Nation
fbtw
Fire hit polling sites in Maguindanao del Sur&rsquo;s capital town

Fire hit polling sites in Maguindanao del Sur’s capital town

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A mysterious fire damaged two classrooms in an elementary school campus in Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur after Monday’s...
Nation
fbtw
Belmonte to BSKE winners: Serve the people

Belmonte to BSKE winners: Serve the people

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Tuesday night urged winners of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections to reciprocate...
Nation
fbtw
Newly-elected Cotabato town barangay kagawad shot dead

Newly-elected Cotabato town barangay kagawad shot dead

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A newly-elected barangay councilor in Midsayap town in Cotabato province was shot dead by his cousin on Wednesday morning...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Wanted ranking NPA leader arrested in Surigao del Sur

Wanted ranking NPA leader arrested in Surigao del Sur

By John Unson | 6 hours ago
The police on Wednesday nabbed a ranking leader of the New People’s Army in Surigao del Sur long wanted for high-profile...
Nation
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

8 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Nation
fbtw
LIVE updates: Undas 2023

LIVE updates: Undas 2023

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Bookmark this live blog for the latest updates on Undas in various cemeteries and traffic information.
Nation
fbtw
Nearly 1 million visit Manila North Cemetery despite rains

Nearly 1 million visit Manila North Cemetery despite rains

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
Inclement weather did not stop at least 980,000 Filipinos from visiting their departed loved ones at the Manila North Cemetery...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with