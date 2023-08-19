^

Nation

Japan donates rice to Mayon evacuees

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
August 19, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The government of Japan has donated around 10,000 bags or 300 metric tons of rice to families displaced by Mayon Volcano’s unrest.

Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko said Japan Minister for Economic Affairs Nihei Daisuke led the distribution of rice to displaced residents on Thursday.

“Hope the warm hearts of people of Japan surely reach to the affected families in Albay,” Koshikawa said in a post on Twitter.

The rice donations were made through the Japan Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries under the Association of Southeast Asian Nation Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve program.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said 9,876 families or 38,396 people have been affected by Mayon’s unrest since June.

At least 5,369 families or 18,798 people remain in 27 evacuation centers across Albay.

