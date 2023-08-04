^

Nation

Ex-barangay exec dead, 2 nabbed in Lanao Sur PDEA operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 4, 2023 | 4:26pm
Ex-barangay exec dead, 2 nabbed in Lanao Sur PDEA operation
File photo of an entrapment operation in Wao, Lanao del Sur on Aug. 2, 2023.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY— Anti-narcotics agents shot dead an uncooperative former barangay councilor and arrested his two cohorts in an entrapment operation in Wao, Lanao del Sur Wednesday.

Christian Frivaldo, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, told reporters Friday that their agents and policemen were forced to neutralize Samanodin Pangnalan after he drew a pistol when he sensed that he and his two companions had sold shabu to non-uniformed government operatives disguised as drug dependents.

The two accomplices of Pangnalan, Norma Macalaba and Jamel Base, are now detained. They will be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, with the P102,000-worth shabu confiscated from them as evidence.

Pangnalan was a former barangay kagawad of Kilikili East inWao, where he, Macalaba and Base reportedly operated a clandestine drug den.

Frivaldo said the entrapment operation, assisted by the Wao Municipal Police Station, was premised on reports by local government officials about their drug trafficking activities in the municipality.

vuukle comment

PDEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

American businessman faces deportation – BI

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
An American businessman is being held at the Bureau of Immigration (BI) detention facility at Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig pending his deportation.
Nation
fbtw
BuCor flagged over measly meals for inmates

BuCor flagged over measly meals for inmates

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has again called out the Bureau of Corrections over what the COA described as the measly and...
Nation
fbtw

P45.9 million smuggled shabu seized

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
Anti-narcotics agents intercepted at least 6.7 kilos of shabu valued at P45.9 million at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw

Cessna plane search, retrieval ops ongoing

By Rudy Santos | 17 hours ago
Search and retrieval operations for the passengers of a Cessna plane that crashed in Apayao are ongoing, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.
Nation
fbtw

Missing man found dead in Rizal town

By Ed Amoroso | 17 hours ago
A man reported missing over the weekend was found dead in a grassy portion of a construction site in Angono, Rizal on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for August 3

Walang pasok: Class suspensions for August 3

1 day ago
Several local government units have declared a class suspension on August 3 in response to the continuous rains caused...
Nation
fbtw
650 workers held in Pasay POGO raid

650 workers held in Pasay POGO raid

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A Philippine offshore gaming operator hub in Pasay City allegedly involved in cybercrime activities was raided by lawmen on...
Nation
fbtw
LTO ready to distribute 1.7 million unclaimed car plates

LTO ready to distribute 1.7 million unclaimed car plates

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office is ready to distribute more than 1.7 million unclaimed license plates nationwide by next month,...
Nation
fbtw
SC clears ex-PRA officials in Macapagal Boulevard case

SC clears ex-PRA officials in Macapagal Boulevard case

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Former officials of the Philippine Reclamation Authority, formerly the Public Estates Authority, were acquitted by the Supreme...
Nation
fbtw
Angat Dam water level still rising; Ipo, Bustos reduce spillages

Angat Dam water level still rising; Ipo, Bustos reduce spillages

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 1 day ago
Heavy rainfall continued to fill up Angat Dam while Ipo and Bustos Dams minimized water releases yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with