^

Nation

Poe wants thorough probe into Rizal boat accident

Philstar.com
July 30, 2023 | 5:19pm
Poe wants thorough probe into Rizal boat accident
This photo shows a capsized wooden boat at Kalinawan Port Binangonan, Rizal province on July 27, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate committee on public services is prepared to open its own probe into the capsizing of an overloaded boat in Laguna de Bay, the panel’s chair said Sunday. 

Senator Grace Poe said this as she also asked authorities to pursue a “thorough and airtight investigation” into the accident in Binangonan, Rizal that killed at least 27 people. 

Inquiries in aid of legislation may be initiated by the Senate or any of its committees if the matter is within its competence, or upon petition filed by any senator. 

“This is infuriating and saddening. The loss of so many lives—whether it's due to negligence or possibly corruption—should not be taken lightly… Whoever is responsible for this tragedy should be held accountable,” Poe said in Filipino. 

According to the senator, the investigation must shed light on why the Philippine Coast Guard allowed motor boat Aya Express to sail on Friday despite heavy rain and strong winds. 

She added that the boat’s owner and the PCG should also explain why there were more passengers on the vessel than its allowed capacity. The boat’s maximum capacity was 42, but it was carrying about 70 people when the accident happened. 

The investigation may also include victims of past sea tragedies to determine the outcome of their case and whether their families received compensation.

The Coast Guard said strong winds triggered panic among passengers who moved to one side of the vessel, causing it to capsize. 

Two PCG personnel stationed in Binangonan port had been relieved. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

GRACE POE

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Winning P93.6 million lotto ticket sold in Bulacan

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 17 hours ago
A lotto ticket, which matched the winning numbers in the Super Lotto 6/49 drawn on Thursday, was sold in Balagtas, Bulacan, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.
Nation
fbtw

No relief orders yet for 13 ‘narco’ cops

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Five days after President Marcos accepted their resignation, 13 of the 18 ranking police official officials with suspected links to the illegal drug trade remain at their posts in the Philippine National Police...
Nation
fbtw
Marikina River level hits first alarm

Marikina River level hits first alarm

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The water level at the Marikina River reached first alarm yesterday afternoon due to heavy rains brought by the southwest...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City updates discounts for property tax payments

Quezon City updates discounts for property tax payments

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
The Quezon City government will implement a revised schedule for discounts for real property tax payments starting next year,...
Nation
fbtw
6/49 Super Lotto pot nears P100 million

6/49 Super Lotto pot nears P100 million

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 3 days ago
The Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot is nearing the P100-million mark since no one has won the jackpot for...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Some areas closed for Palarong Pambansa

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Motorists should expect heavy traffic in Marikina by tomorrow as several areas will be closed to motorists to give way to the parade and opening ceremonies for the 2023 edition of the Palarong Pambansa.
Nation
fbtw
3 motorists dead in South Cotabato highway mishap

3 motorists dead in South Cotabato highway mishap

By John Unson | 23 hours ago
Three motorists died instantly when a wayward pick-up truck driven by a drunk driver rammed two motorcycles at a portion of...
Nation
fbtw
NPAs in central Mindanao dwindling &mdash; local execs

NPAs in central Mindanao dwindling — local execs

By John Unson | 1 day ago
The capability of the New People’s Army to perpetrate terror attacks anywhere in central Mindanao dwindled in the past...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos extends aid to typhoon-hit communities in Abra, Ilocos Norte

Marcos extends aid to typhoon-hit communities in Abra, Ilocos Norte

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. personally delivered relief supplies and cash assistance to families affected...
Nation
fbtw
Southerners welcome Malaca&ntilde;ang's amnesty program for ex-Moro rebels

Southerners welcome Malacañang's amnesty program for ex-Moro rebels

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Southerners are certain the assurance of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to grant amnesty to former Moro guerillas can hasten...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with