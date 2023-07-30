Poe wants thorough probe into Rizal boat accident

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate committee on public services is prepared to open its own probe into the capsizing of an overloaded boat in Laguna de Bay, the panel’s chair said Sunday.

Senator Grace Poe said this as she also asked authorities to pursue a “thorough and airtight investigation” into the accident in Binangonan, Rizal that killed at least 27 people.

Inquiries in aid of legislation may be initiated by the Senate or any of its committees if the matter is within its competence, or upon petition filed by any senator.

“This is infuriating and saddening. The loss of so many lives—whether it's due to negligence or possibly corruption—should not be taken lightly… Whoever is responsible for this tragedy should be held accountable,” Poe said in Filipino.

According to the senator, the investigation must shed light on why the Philippine Coast Guard allowed motor boat Aya Express to sail on Friday despite heavy rain and strong winds.

She added that the boat’s owner and the PCG should also explain why there were more passengers on the vessel than its allowed capacity. The boat’s maximum capacity was 42, but it was carrying about 70 people when the accident happened.

The investigation may also include victims of past sea tragedies to determine the outcome of their case and whether their families received compensation.

The Coast Guard said strong winds triggered panic among passengers who moved to one side of the vessel, causing it to capsize.

Two PCG personnel stationed in Binangonan port had been relieved. — Gaea Katreena Cabico