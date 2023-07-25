^

Nation

Marcos to issue amnesty proclamation for ex-rebels

Jose Rodel Clapano, Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
July 25, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos will issue a proclamation granting amnesty to former rebels in order to complete the government’s reintegration process.

During his State of the Nation Address yesterday, Marcos said he would ask Congress to support him in this endeavor.

“For almost half a century, some of our fellow Filipinos have taken to arms to make their views known and felt. We are now at a point in our history when their armed struggle has evolved. We have now progressed together toward peace and development,” he said.

Marcos cited the incorporation of capacity-building and social protection into the reintegration programs to guarantee full decommissioning of former combatants.

He said the community development and livelihood programs as well as the barangay development and enhanced comprehensive local integration programs have been effective in addressing the root cause of conflict in the countryside.

Earlier, presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. said the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legislative Affairs (ODESLA) is studying a proposal to extend the application period for the granting of amnesty to former rebels.

Galvez made the statement after the National Amnesty Commission (NAC) said that the agency is determined to fast-track the implementation of the government’s amnesty program for qualified members of revolutionary organizations.

“We welcome the call of the President to extend the application period for the granting of amnesty to former members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and Moro National Liberation Front. It is a valid and reasonable request,” NAC chairperson Leah Tanodra-Armamento said.

Galvez said the ODESLA is in a position to determine the legality of the proposal.

He said the amnesty would not only “give former rebels relief for the crimes they have committed, but will provide an opportunity for them to rebuild their lives.”

vuukle comment

PROCLAMATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
QC gov&rsquo;t reports NCRPO cops in videoke session during SONA protest

QC gov’t reports NCRPO cops in videoke session during SONA protest

9 hours ago
The Quezon City government has reported the public’s concerns about the police force having a videoke session while...
Nation
fbtw
Ampatuan&rsquo;s graft conviction upheld

Ampatuan’s graft conviction upheld

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Sandiganbayan has upheld the conviction of former Maguindanao governor Sajid Ampatuan in connection with the allegedly...
Nation
fbtw

Cavite bettor wins P22.8 million Lotto pot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
A lone bettor in Dasmariñas, Cavite won the jackpot in the 6/42 Regular Lotto draw on Saturday night.
Nation
fbtw
BARMM government has no authority over NIA properties &ndash; DOJ

BARMM government has no authority over NIA properties – DOJ

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao government cannot assume authority over all properties of the National...
Nation
fbtw
Man caught carrying gun in Quezon City

Man caught carrying gun in Quezon City

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A man was arrested for allegedly carrying a firearm in a public place in Quezon City on Saturday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Cop dies in Cavite road mishap

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
A police officer died after his motorcycle crashed into a power post in General Trias, Cavite on Sunday.
Nation
fbtw

2 drown in Pangasinan

By Cesar Ramirez | 2 hours ago
Two persons drowned in Bolinao and Agno towns in this province on Sunday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw

49 nabbed in Zamboanga anti-crime operations

By Roel Pareño | 2 hours ago
Forty-nine men long wanted by authorities have been arrested in simultaneous anti-crime operations in Zamboanga peninsula over the weekend.
Nation
fbtw
FULL TEXT: Marcos' 2023 State of the Nation Address

FULL TEXT: Marcos' 2023 State of the Nation Address

8 hours ago
Let me now report to the people on  the successes that we can now lay claim to, and also the challenges that we continue...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with