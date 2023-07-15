12-year-old who drove car 'to buy water' crashes into vehicle

Photo of the underage driver and his parents after meeting with the City of Talisay-Traffic Operations Development Authority, July 12, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — A pre-teen and his parents were brought to authorities on Wednesday after the former — who was on his way to buy water — drove and crashed a pickup truck into another vehicle in Talisay, Cebu.

The incident reportedly happened along Uldog Street in Barangay Cansojong. The unnamed juvenile driver, including other passengers, were said to be safe after the incident, according to a Facebook post by the City of Talisay Traffic Operations & Development Authority (CT-TODA).

"CT-TODA met the parent of a 12-year-old who collided with vehicles at Talisay City Social Welfare Office under the management of Mam Felipa Solana," the CT-TODA said in a statement in Bisaya.

"During this meeting, it was understood that it was illegal to drive underage children and the parent was responsible."

In an interview with CDN Digital, CT-TODA head Jonathan Tumulak reminded parents to keep an eye on their underage kids to avoid such instances.

The boy's father earlier told his son to buy water but "never expected" him to drive towards his destination.

The case was settled amicably after the boy's father agreed to pay for the minor damages caused to the victim's vehicle.