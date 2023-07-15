^

Nation

12-year-old who drove car 'to buy water' crashes into vehicle

James Relativo - Philstar.com
July 15, 2023 | 4:21pm
12-year-old who drove car 'to buy water' crashes into vehicle
Photo of the underage driver and his parents after meeting with the City of Talisay-Traffic Operations Development Authority, July 12, 2023
Released / City of Talisay Traffic Operations & Development Authority

MANILA, Philippines — A pre-teen and his parents were brought to authorities on Wednesday after the former — who was on his way to buy water — drove and crashed a pickup truck into another vehicle in Talisay, Cebu.

The incident reportedly happened along Uldog Street in Barangay Cansojong. The unnamed juvenile driver, including other passengers, were said to be safe after the incident, according to a Facebook post by the City of Talisay Traffic Operations & Development Authority (CT-TODA).

"CT-TODA met the parent of a 12-year-old who collided with vehicles at Talisay City Social Welfare Office under the management of Mam Felipa Solana," the CT-TODA said in a statement in Bisaya.

"During this meeting, it was understood that it was illegal to drive underage children and the parent was responsible."

 

 

 

In an interview with CDN Digital, CT-TODA head Jonathan Tumulak reminded parents to keep an eye on their underage kids to avoid such instances.

The boy's father earlier told his son to buy water but "never expected" him to drive towards his destination.

The case was settled amicably after the boy's father agreed to pay for the minor damages caused to the victim's vehicle.

CEBU

DRIVING

MINOR

PICKUP TRUCK

WATER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Dodong

LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Dodong

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Dodong," the fourth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibilit...
Nation
fbtw
abtest
CIDG, IG join manhunt for 5 Manila cops

CIDG, IG join manhunt for 5 Manila cops

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Two elite units of the Philippine National Police have joined the manhunt against five police officers assigned in Manila...
Nation
fbtw
Phivolcs warns of lahar in Mayon amid rains

Phivolcs warns of lahar in Mayon amid rains

By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Rains affecting Albay may trigger lahar in areas around Mayon Volcano, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology...
Nation
fbtw
Aid for Mayon evacuees reaches P160 million

Aid for Mayon evacuees reaches P160 million

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
The government has spent more than P160 million to provide for the basic needs of families affected by Mayon Volcano’s...
Nation
fbtw

Manila council slams Chinese-funded bridge

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
The Manila city council plans to conduct hearings on the construction of the North and South Harbor Bridge in Tondo after some councilors declared they were against it.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Heavy rainfall raises concerns of lahar in Mayon Volcano

Heavy rainfall raises concerns of lahar in Mayon Volcano

3 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Saturday issued a warning about the potential risks posed by heavy...
Nation
fbtw
'Dodong' intensifies into tropical storm; habagat to bring gusty conditions

'Dodong' intensifies into tropical storm; habagat to bring gusty conditions

By James Relativo | 4 hours ago
"Dodong" further intensifies into tropical storm while it strengthens the southwest moonsoon that will bring gusty conditons...
Nation
fbtw
'Dodong' to intensify into tropical storm before it exists PAR

'Dodong' to intensify into tropical storm before it exists PAR

By James Relativo | 6 hours ago
Tropical Depression Dodong maintains its strength over the West Philippine Sea west of Ilocos Region, this as the enhanced...
Nation
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with