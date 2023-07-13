^

Oldest living Davao World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

July 13, 2023 | 1:29pm
War veteran Teofilo Gamutan celebrates his 100th birthday In Davao City in this July 10, 2023 photo.
Vice President Inday Sara Duterte / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The oldest living World War II veteran of Davao City just turned 100.

War veteran Teofilo Gamutan, fondly called “Lolo Pilo,” is the oldest of the four remaining war veterans of Davao City. He is a former commanding officer of the Headquarters Company of the 84th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army Reserve in Bohol during the Japanese occupation of the Philippines.

Gamutan celebrated his 100th birthday in Davao City last Monday where his family, friends and fellow veterans honored him for his patriotism, bravery and leadership in battles that marked the Philippines' resistance to Japanese occupation.

Vice President Sara Duterte, who hails from Davao City, also attended the birthday celebration and expressed respect for the centenarian. 

“I am here to honor a patriot. To celebrate the life of a man whose sacrifices, selflessness, and love of our country brought us our freedom as a country and sharpened our values as a nation that cradled noble heroes,” Duterte said in her birthday message.

“We look at you today, and we can sense the bravery of your soul and the pride in your heart as someone who fought for the Philippines,” she added.

Gamutan’s family likewise organized an outreach activity benefiting the residents of the Co Su Gian Home for the Aged, a residential care facility for the homeless elderly, located in Lower Cabantian, Buhangin, Davao City.

The celebration also featured the launch of a coffee table book titled “The Centenarian Symphony: Teofilo 'Pilo' Gamutan's lifelong melody” by Eva Fernandez which depicts the war hero’s life and roots. There was also an art exhibition and film screening commemorating Gamutan. —Rosette Adel

