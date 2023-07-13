Bishops hit drag ‘Christ’ dancing to ‘Ama Namin’

Drag queen Pura Luka Vega dances to an ‘Ama Namin’ remix in a video uploaded to social media on July 9.

MANILA, Philippines — Impersonating Jesus Christ in a drag performance and dancing to the Catholic hymn “Ama Namin (Our Father)” is complete disrespect for God, an official of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said yesterday.

CBCP-Episcopal Commission on Public Affairs executive secretary Fr. Jerome Secillano cautioned the public against using elements associated with religion and to make sure they are not offensive to the faith of other people.

“People should be extremely prudent in their actions, especially with regard to using elements of religion and faith for secular purposes,” said Secillano.

“If not used properly, such actions border on mockery and profanity,” he added.

Secillano noted that “dancing to the tune of a sacred and biblical prayer, with matching sacred costume to boot, is completely disrespectful not only of people and institutions practicing such faith but of God Himself.”

The “Ama Namin” is one of the central prayers in the Catholic Church and is found in the Bible.

A viral video shows former Drag Den Philippines contestant Pura Luka Vega dressed in a Jesus Christ costume while jamming with the crowd to a punk rock version of the Catholic hymn “Ama Namin.”

The video was reportedly uploaded last July 9.

“Faith and sacred objects are not for entertainment purposes. They are useful for channeling our deepest desire to have recourse to the Divine,” Secillano said.