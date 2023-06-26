^

Nation

Lawmaker pushes Angat irrigation supply cut

Delon Porcalla - The Philippine Star
June 26, 2023 | 12:00am
Lawmaker pushes Angat irrigation supply cut
Makati City District 2 Rep. Luis Campos Jr. made the proposal as he supported President Marcos’ plan to collect, impound and recycle Metro Manila’s storm water to irrigate nearby provinces.
Kj Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — Amid continued reports of dwindling water levels, a senior lawmaker yesterday proposed that removing the 10-percent allocation of Angat Dam’s water supply to irrigation might help stabilize and improve the water demand for residents of Metro Manila.

Makati City District 2 Rep. Luis Campos Jr. made the proposal as he supported President Marcos’ plan to collect, impound and recycle Metro Manila’s storm water to irrigate nearby provinces.

“We are all for it. Assuming that the government can establish new large storm water reservoirs for farm irrigation, then all of Angat Dam’s water reserve may be freed up and devoted exclusively to supplying Metro Manila’s demand for potable water,” Campos said.

“At present, besides supplying 90 percent of Metro Manila’s water requirement, Angat also provides water to irrigate some 28,000 hectares of farmland in Central Luzon,” he added.

The legislator’s remarks came as Angat Dam’s water level continued to drop due to abnormally low rainfall amid a looming El Niño event.

As of 6 a.m. yesterday, the dam’s water level fell to 184 meters, or just four meters above the dam’s 180-meter critically low water mark.

The dam’s normal high water level is 210 meters.

In previous dry spells, Angat Dam, located in Norzagaray, Bulacan, stopped releasing farm irrigation water to conserve water supply for Metro Manila.

Campos had previously filed House Resolution 906, which pressed for a congressional inquiry into what he called the “unsuccessful implementation” of the Rainwater Collection and Springs Development Law of 1989.

The 34-year-old law requires the Department of Public Works and Highways to construct rainwater collectors in all barangays.

In a recent congressional hearing, state weather experts warned of an El Niño that has a 90 percent chance of developing starting next month and could persist until the first quarter of 2024.

When the Philippines last endured an El Niño event in 2019, vast parts of the country reeled from a drought that caused widespread water shortages and farm losses.

WATER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LPG tanker stuck under EDSA footbridge

LPG tanker stuck under EDSA footbridge

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
An 18-wheeler tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas became stuck under the EDSA-Quezon Avenue footbridge in Quezon City...
Nation
fbtw

Korean, Pinay held over P143,000 hotel bill

By Daphne Galvez | 2 days ago
A Korean businessman and a Filipina businesswoman were arrested in a hotel in Makati on Thursday for allegedly failing to settle their hotel bill amounting to over P143,000.
Nation
fbtw
PNP reviews record of cops in P6.7 billion shabu haul

PNP reviews record of cops in P6.7 billion shabu haul

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The previous accomplishments by anti-narcotics officers implicated in alleged irregularities in the P6.7-billion methamphetamine...
Nation
fbtw
Marikina cop sacked for gunrunning

Marikina cop sacked for gunrunning

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A policeman assigned in Marikina City was sacked from his post for allegedly moonlighting as a gunrunner, the Eastern Police...
Nation
fbtw
Lava flow, rockfalls continue at Mayon

Lava flow, rockfalls continue at Mayon

By Cet Dematera | 1 day ago
Continuous lava flow and 308 rockfall events were observed in the past 24 hours as Mayon Volcano continued with its intensified...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Malabon jail warden axed over anomalies

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
The warden of the Malabon City Jail was removed from his post after detainees staged a noise barrage on Friday afternoon to protest alleged anomalies committed by jail officials
Nation
fbtw

PNP: 27,248 barangays cleared of illegal drugs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Up to 27,248 barangays across the country have been cleared of illegal drugs, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

7 government troopers hurt in Sulu clash

By Roel PareÃ±o | 1 day ago
Six policemen, an Army soldier and a civilian were wounded in an encounter with members of a suspected private armed group of a former vice mayor in Maimbung, Sulu yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Dengue cases increasing

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 day ago
Close to 60,000 dengue cases have been recorded nationwide, the Department of Health reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

4 former DA-Caraga execs arrested for graft

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Four former officials of the Department of Agriculture office in Caraga have been arrested in connection with the graft and malversation charges they are facing before the Sandiganbayan.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with