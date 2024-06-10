^

Nation

Wellness, employment drive staged in Quezon City barangay

June 10, 2024 | 4:23pm
“Usad San Roque Movement” drew over 100 participants who engaged in various activities, including Zumba sessions and other wellness programs targeted at enhancing the lives of community members.

MANILA, Philippines – A series of community events aimed at promoting health and wellness, and employment opportunities within San Roque, Quezon City was recently held to resounding success.

“Usad San Roque Movement”, held with Babae Ako Partylist at the forefront, drew over 100 participants who engaged in various activities, including Zumba sessions and other wellness programs targeted at enhancing the lives of community members.

Addressing the critical issue of employment, the event also hosted a job fair caravan, which provided participants with access to various employment opportunities, offering them the chance to connect directly with potential employers. 

Babae Ako Partylist, meanwhile, sponsored a food cart for the event, ensuring that all participants had access to refreshments throughout the day. The gesture not only catered to the immediate needs of the attendees but also underscored the group’s commitment to supporting and uplifting the community.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Usad San Roque Movement," said Rossel Dimayuga of Babae Ako Partylist. "We support initiatives aimed to empower our community by promoting health, wellness, and providing opportunities for employment. We believe that events like this are essential in building a stronger, healthier and more prosperous community."

