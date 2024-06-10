^

Nation

2 criminology students die, 14 hurt in Sarangani vehicular accident

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 10, 2024 | 6:51pm
2 criminology students die, 14 hurt in Sarangani vehicular accident
Two commuters died while 14 others were seriously hurt when the van carrying them hit a truck parked along a stretch of a highway in Malungon, Sarangani on June 9, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Two criminology students perished while 14 others were seriously injured in a road accident in Barangay Talus in Malungon town, Sarangani on Sunday morning.

The fatalities, Christian Mark Cordero and Allan Peniero, and their 14 companions were riding a white Toyota Grandia van that rammed a ten-wheeler truck parked along a stretch of a highway in Purok Agdao in Barangay Talus in Malungon.

Citing a report from the Malungon Municipal Police Station, Brig. Gen. Percival Augustus Placer, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said the victims were on their way home to Kidapawan City from an activity in Glan, Sarangani when they figured in the accident.

Placer said Cordero and Peniero were both declared dead on arrival by physicians at a hospital where emergency responders from the Malungon local government unit and policemen brought them for treatment.

Cordero and Peniero, both members of the Alpha Phi Omega fraternity, were criminology students in the Central Mindanao College in Kidapawan City, the capital of Cotabato province.

Placer said he has directed the personnel of the Malungon MPS to determine the cause of the road mishap that resulted in the death of Cordero and Peniero and left  their 14 companions injured, now confined in a hospital.

vuukle comment

ROAD ACCIDENT

SARANGANI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
17.2% passed civil service exam

17.2% passed civil service exam

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
A total of 57,683 people or 17.2 percent of the 335,385 examinees passed the civil service examinations held on March 3, the...
Nation
fbtw
Warehouse displaying Chinese flag shut down in Valenzuela

Warehouse displaying Chinese flag shut down in Valenzuela

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 2 days ago
Valenzuela Mayor Weslie Gatchalian ordered the closure of a warehouse in the city that displayed the Chinese flag after it...
Nation
fbtw
2 cops, 1 barangay officer held for causing panic

2 cops, 1 barangay officer held for causing panic

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
Two policemen and a barangay officer were arrested on Saturday for allegedly causing panic in Barangay Moonwalk, Para&nt...
Nation
fbtw
PNP colonel nabbed for &lsquo;rent-tangay&rsquo; scheme

PNP colonel nabbed for ‘rent-tangay’ scheme

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
A Philippine National Police official and two others were arrested in Parañaque on June 5 by operatives of the PNP...
Nation
fbtw
Angat Dam&rsquo;s water level improves

Angat Dam’s water level improves

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
Water elevation in Angat Dam in Bulacan has slightly improved in the past two days due to rains spawned by the southwest monsoon...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
EDSA enforcers go deaf from noise exposure &ndash; UP study

EDSA enforcers go deaf from noise exposure – UP study

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
Traffic enforcers manning EDSA, one of the busiest thoroughfares in Metro Manila, experience moderate hearing loss following...
Nation
fbtw
DOH denies monkeypox fatality in Negros Oriental

DOH denies monkeypox fatality in Negros Oriental

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
The Department of Health (DOH) has denied reports that a man in Negros Oriental died due to monkeypox.
Nation
fbtw
MILF leader with P1.3-M reward for his capture arrested by CIDG-BAR agents

MILF leader with P1.3-M reward for his capture arrested by CIDG-BAR agents

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group arrested a wanted commander of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front,...
Nation
fbtw
Ethnic Sama employee of Pagadian tourism office shot dead

Ethnic Sama employee of Pagadian tourism office shot dead

By John Unson | 1 day ago
An adversary shot dead on Saturday afternoon a Sama employee of the Pagadian City Tourism Office, also a barangay leader known...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with