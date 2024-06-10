2 criminology students die, 14 hurt in Sarangani vehicular accident

Two commuters died while 14 others were seriously hurt when the van carrying them hit a truck parked along a stretch of a highway in Malungon, Sarangani on June 9, 2024.

COTABATO CITY — Two criminology students perished while 14 others were seriously injured in a road accident in Barangay Talus in Malungon town, Sarangani on Sunday morning.

The fatalities, Christian Mark Cordero and Allan Peniero, and their 14 companions were riding a white Toyota Grandia van that rammed a ten-wheeler truck parked along a stretch of a highway in Purok Agdao in Barangay Talus in Malungon.

Citing a report from the Malungon Municipal Police Station, Brig. Gen. Percival Augustus Placer, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said the victims were on their way home to Kidapawan City from an activity in Glan, Sarangani when they figured in the accident.

Placer said Cordero and Peniero were both declared dead on arrival by physicians at a hospital where emergency responders from the Malungon local government unit and policemen brought them for treatment.

Cordero and Peniero, both members of the Alpha Phi Omega fraternity, were criminology students in the Central Mindanao College in Kidapawan City, the capital of Cotabato province.

Placer said he has directed the personnel of the Malungon MPS to determine the cause of the road mishap that resulted in the death of Cordero and Peniero and left their 14 companions injured, now confined in a hospital.