Masbate village chief wounded in shooting

MANILA, Philippines — A barangay captain was wounded in a gun attack at his home in Mobo, Masbate on Sunday, police reported yesterday.

Rodolfo Ygot, 41, was having dinner at his residence in Barangay Barag when two men barged into his home and opened fire.

Witnesses said the suspects fled on foot toward an unknown direction.

Police still have no leads on the gunmen and the motive for the attack.