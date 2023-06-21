Truck hits LRT post in Antipolo; 2 hurt

MANILA, Philippines — Two persons were injured when a 12-wheeler truck crashed into a Light Rail Transit (LRT)-2 post along Marcos Highway in Antipolo before dawn yesterday.

The truck driver, John Emil de Guzman, and his passenger Emerk Ryan Torres were injured.

Initial investigation showed the accident occurred in front of a subdivision in Barangay Mayamot when De Guzman swerved to avoid hitting a car in front of him when its driver suddenly stopped.

LRT-2 spokesperson Hernando Cabrera told The STAR that train operations were not affected even as structural investigation was ongoing.

The truck driver may face charges of reckless driving resulting in damage to property.