3 Pinoy trafficking victims repatriated

MANILA, Philippines — Three Filipinos, one of them an online influencer, were repatriated from Myanmar, where they were forced to work as scammers, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said yesterday.

The three Filipinos returned home on June 15 on a Singapore Airlines flight, according to a report by the BI’s Travel Control and Enforcement Unit, Commissioner Norman Tansingco said.

The victims, in their 20s to early 30s, left for Singapore in April under the pretense of being tourists, he added.

The victims were recruited online to work in a call center in Thailand. But they were later transferred to Yangon, Myanmar, where they worked in a call center involved in scamming, according to Tansingco.

He advised aspiring overseas workers to avoid arrangements that would have them leave the country as tourists