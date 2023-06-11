Chopped body parts found in Antipolo

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — The chopped body parts of a woman who was reported missing on Thursday were found under a bridge and in a ravine in Antipolo City on Friday.

Scavengers found the head, arms and legs of the woman under a bridge in Barangay Dela Paz before noon, according to city police chief Lt. Col June Paolo Abrazado.

The other body parts were found in a ravine in Barangay San Jose, more than 10 kilometers away from Barangay Dela Paz.

The victim was identified as Lanie Loreta by her aunt Leoniza Mateo through her tattoo.

Police said Loreta’s partner Vince Eric Ramos, 27, who was invited for questioning, was arrested after he confessed to the crime.

The couple had earlier been arrested for illegal drugs.