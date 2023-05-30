Cops, soldiers sent to Lanao del Sur town after Dawlah Islamiya threatens attack

Officials of the Bangsamoro regional police lead the deployment of more police personnel in Marogong, Lanao del Sur on May 29, 2023.

MARAWI CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region has deployed personnel to strategic spots in Marogong town in Lanao del Sur, which the outlawed Dawlah Islamiya has threatened to attack.

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. told reporters Tuesday he is thankful to Police Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of PRO-BAR, for personally supervising Monday's positioning of more police officers in Marogong. Thousands of residents have evacuated to other towns, fearing an attack by members of the DI terrorist group.

In an interview on Radyo Bangsamoro, Marogong disaster risk officer Ronaldin Damiano said at least 3,550 residents have gone to safer areas outside town, with some seeking shelter as far away as Iligan and Cotabato cities. He said classes are suspended and only around half of establishments are open as the town worries about a repeat of the Marawi Siege of 2017.

The outlawed Dawlah Islamiya, in text messages and Facebook posts last week, threatened to enter the town proper of Marogong last week following the the arrest of its members in a series of police operations in Lanao del Sur.

More than 20 Dawlah Islamiya members also fell in anti-narcotics operations in the province in recent months, now detained and are being prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Nobleza said Tuesday a platoon from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion and personnel of the Lanao del Sur Provincial Mobile Company are now positioned around the town proper of Marogong as part of their preparations for any Dawlah Islamiya incursion.

He said a company-size contingent from the Army’s 32nd Infanty Battalion had also been deployed in different barangays in the municipality.

“Contrary to what these terrorists are spreading around via text messages and social media, the PRO-BAR and counterparts in the Philippine Army and the administration of Gov. Adiong are on top of the situation. We are in full control,” Nobleza said.

“Our Provincial Peace and Order Council, the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office, the PRO-BAR and the 103rd Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army are cooperating in addressing the Marogong security issue,” Adiong said.

Adiong earlier said his office and local officials in Marogong are together reaching out to hundreds of Maranao families that fled to Lanao del Sur’s Binidayan, Tubaran, Bayang, Masiu, Malabang, Balabagan, Calanogas, Bacolod-Kalawi and Lumbatan towns.

On Radyo Bangsamoro on Tuesday, town police chief Police Maj. Abdulnasser Manan assured residents that the town is well secured. "[Police Brig. Gen. Nobleza] has incerased security omn Marogong and he has increased support to personnel to ensure the security of Marogong, he said in Filipino.