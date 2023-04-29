6 dead in clash of MNLF groups

Zamboanga City, Philippines — Six people were killed in a firefight between warring groups of the Moro National Liberation Front in Indanan, Sulu on Wednesday.

The clash occurred between the groups led by Hadji Julhajan Hajani and a certain Sinti based in Barangays Tagbak and Timbangan, respectively, according to the Sulu police.

Police identified the fatalities as Ruminier Mannan, 15; Aljimar Gajih, 17; Basir Makdirul, 52, and Mini Boy Hajani, 45, who were with Hajani’s group, and Benhar Hajiri Ahamad and Andi Juljani, followers of Sinti.

Probers said the two groups have long been engaged in clan war or rido due to a land dispute.

The Hajiri clan also reportedly blamed Hajani’s group for the killing of a certain Marajan Hajiri, said to be an Abu Sayyaf sub-leader.