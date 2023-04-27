^

Water service interruption starts in parts of Metro Manila, Cavite until May 16

Philstar.com
April 27, 2023 | 1:57pm
Water service interruption starts in parts of Metro Manila, Cavite until May 16
Some residents of Tondo and Binondo area line up their empty containers to buy and store water following a water interruption in both districts on March 24, 2023.
STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — Parts of Metro Manila and Cavite will experience water service interruptions daily starting this week until May 16, 2023, according to an advisory from Maynilad.

The water concessionaire said that the water interruptions are caused by low water production from the "combined effect of renewed spikes in the turbidity level of the raw water" in Laguna Lake. 

The interruptions are also due to a leak that formed on the "ultrafiltration backwash valve" of the Putatan Water Treatment Plant 2 following its exposure to highly turbid raw water. 

The water service interruptions will be felt in portions of Las Piñas City, Muntinlupa City, Parañaque City, Pasay City, Bacoor City, Cavite City, Imus City, Noveleta, Cavite and Rosario, Cavite.

Maynilad has advised its customers to store enough water when supply is available. 

“Upon resumption of water service, please let the water flow out briefly until it clears,” the advisory read.

This thread by Maynilad shows the full list of affected areas and the schedule of the water service disruptions:

Our customers in portions of Las Piñas City, Muntinlupa City, Paranaque City, Pasay City, Bacoor City, Cavite City, Imus City, Noveleta, Cavite and Rosario, Cavite will have water service interruptions daily from April 25, 2023 until May 16, 2023. <1/12> pic.twitter.com/DrE4tKn5RK

— Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (@maynilad) April 26, 2023

— Cristina Chi

MAYNILAD WATER SERVICES INC
