Iloilo Police Facebook page gets 'hacked,' starts posting sexual content

James Relativo - Philstar.com
April 21, 2023 | 3:01pm
Photo shows log-in prompt of social media website Facebook.
MANILA, Philippines — The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO) on Thursday confirmed the recent hacking of their official Facebook group — with hackers reportedly posting sexually explicit content while using the law enforcement's social media page.

Netizens were shocked to see nude images via the page's Facebook stories yesterday. The IPPO noticed that they could no longer post content on their page since April 18.

"Somebody who posed as Facebook Business Managers contacted the page admin thru email to activate the Business Account of the page since the page already has almost 50,000 followers," according to the IPPO - Police Regional Office 6's new Facebook page.

"This was already reported to the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (RACU) 6 on April 19, 2023 and the IPPO is awaiting their update. The IPPO warns the public to avoid entertaining emails from people who pose as Facebook affiliates."

The Iloilo Police called on the public to report the page for nudity or sexual content, hoping that Facebook would take down the page.

The IPPO assured the public that they are exerting efforts to regain access to its page and update everyone for development regarding the issue.

"Our sincerest apology for the inconvenience," the Iloilo Police said.

