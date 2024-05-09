3 teens, 2 more women rescued from Nueva Vizcaya bar

BAGUIO CITY — Three teenage girls, aged 16 to 17, and two more women were rescued by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation-Bayombong District Office (NBI-BAYDO) from a bar along the by-pass road in Barangay Homestead, Bambang town in Nueva Vizcaya on Wednesday night.

NBI-BAYDO Agent-in-charge lawyer Dado Araos bared that before the rescue, agents received a tip that bar’s owner is offering Guest Relations Officers (GROs) under her employ for sexual services for-a-fee.

The tip prompted Araos to dispatch surveillance teams to covertly verify the information. After verifications, Araos said that they coordinated with the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) of Nueva Vizcaya and the Inter-agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) Cagayan Valley for the rescue of the victims and arrest of the owner-maintainers of the bar.

The bar’s owner-operator —Ruby de Luna Burton—and her employees —Keith Fulo Baron and Mark Bryan Inclan Arcoy were taken to face trafficking in persons law violations, while the human trafficking victims were taken by government social workers for appropriate intervention.