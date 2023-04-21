Marikina inks tripartite deal with labor, private sectors

MANILA, Philippines — To foster cooperation among the labor sector in the city, the Marikina government on Wednesday signed a tripartite agreement to ensure that their concerns are addressed.

Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said the memorandum of agreement he signed with labor representatives and the private sector would lead to the establishment of a tripartite forum for advisement and consultation on labor-related matters.

Teodoro said the tripartite forum provides a mechanism for the effective formulation and implementation of labor as well as employment programs in the city.

“Tulong-tulong talaga. It’s on that level, hindi sa papel lang,” he said in a statement.

Noting that Marikina is a land of happy laborers, Teodoro said it is important that the local government has a good relationship and genuine cooperation among the labor and management sectors in promoting industrial peace.

He appealed to the concerned parties to ensure that jobs are preserved for the labor force.

“Napakahirap mawalan ng trabaho, pamilya po ang apektado, maliit na bata, asawang hindi malaman kung saan kukuha ng pansaing,” he said.

Sarah Buena Mirasol, director of the Department of Labor and Employment– National Capital Region office, committed to support Marikina’s programs for workers.

“Rest assured of the department’s active stand in advocating and participating in various social dialogues with our tripartite partners in the name of public service and industrial peace,” Mirasol said.