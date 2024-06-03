^

Bangued police urges loose gun holders to turn in firearms

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
June 3, 2024 | 7:18pm
BAGUIO CITY — With the 2025 polls nearing, policemen in Bangued, the capital town of Abra, called on loose guns holders to surrender their unregistered firearms.

The Bangued Municipal Police Station (MPS) are pressing on its campaign against loose firearms, said Bangued town police Deputy commander, Captain Cerel Gaspili. He urged individuals who are keeping firearms without proper documents to go to the nearest police station and turn in their firearms for safe keeping.

Gapili advised residents to approach their barangay officials instead if they are afraid to surrender their firearms to the police.

Policemen could also head to their homes to fetch loose firearms, Gaspili added.

The Bangued police is calling for residents' cooperation.

Gaspili warned that they are now starting to pitch checkpoints as a measure to curb the proliferation of illegal guns in the capital town.

