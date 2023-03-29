^

Nation

MMDA to give enforcers, street sweepers 30-minute 'heat break' as Manila simmers

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
March 29, 2023 | 2:43pm
MMDA enforcers check vehicles during a dry run of the High-Occupancy Vehicle traffic scheme on EDSA in Cubao, Quezon City.
The STAR / Boy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — Traffic enforcers and street sweepers in Metro Manila will get a 30-minute break starting April 1 to help them cope with hot weather, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said on Wednesday.

MMDA acting chairperson Don Artes signed a memorandum circular re-implementing the “heat break” policy to protect field personnel from heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps due to extreme hot weather.

"This move is part of the agency’s efforts to prevent heat-related illness among our outdoor workers who brave the searing heat every day to fulfill their duties and responsibilities. Their safety is of paramount importance," Artes said.

The break, which will take effect until May 31, will be implemented daily through rotation.

Under the policy, on-duty traffic enforcers and street sweepers are allowed to leave their posts.

Here are the schedules of “heat break” for traffic enforcers:

  • For those working from 5 am to 1 pm shift: 10 am to 10:30 am or 10:30 am to 11 am
  • For those working from 1 pm to 9 pm shift:  2:30 pm to 3 pm or 3 pm to 3:30 pm
  • For those working from 6 am to 2 pm: 11 am to 11:30 am or 11:30 am to 12 noon
  • For those working from 2 pm to 10 pm: 3 pm to 3:30 pm or 3:30 pm to 4 pm

Here are the schedules for street sweepers:

  • For those working from 6 am to 2 pm: 11 am to 11:30 am or 11:30 am to 12 noon
  • For those working from 7 am to 4 pm shift: 12 noon to 1 pm regular break time
  • For those working from 11 am to 7 pm shift: 2:30 pm to 3:00 pm or 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm

Field personnel can take an additional 15-minute break in case the heat index or the "human discomfort index" in Metro Manila reaches 40°C and above.

Last week, state weather bureau PAGASA declared the start of the dry season, which is expected to last until May.

The agency also issued an El Niño Watch, indicating the increased likelihood that the weather phenomenon characterized by warming ocean temperatures will develop in the first third quarter of 2023.

Coping with hot weather

Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire on Tuesday issued the following reminders to help people handle really hot weather:

  • Avoid going out when sunlight is intense, especially between 10 am to 3 pm
  • Wear hat or use umbrella when going outside
  • Drink at least eight glasses of water
  • For those who work out, bring water and rest between exercises

HEAT STROKE

METROPOLITAN MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
