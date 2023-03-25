^

Over 20,000 pulled over for motorcycle lane violation in QC; P500-fine starts March 27

James Relativo - Philstar.com
March 25, 2023 | 2:25pm
Over 20,000 pulled over for motorcycle lane violation in QC; P500-fine starts March 27
In this undated photo, personnel of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority direct traffic along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City ahead of the dry run for the implementation of the motorcycle lane.
The STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Tens of thousands of road users have already been pulled over by authorities in line with the dry run of the exclusive motorcycle lanes along Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City days before its full implementation starting Monday.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has been preparing for its full implementation in the said major thoroughfare in a bid to reduce motorcycle-related road crashes while ensuring the smooth flow of traffic.

"According to our data, around 20,656 have already been pulled over during the dry run of the exclusive motorcycle lane in Commonwealth Avenue from March 9 to yesterday, March 24," the MMDA said in Filipino in a statement Saturday.

"From this number, 4,527 were motorcycle riders while 16,129 were four-wheel vehicle drivers," the agency added.

The designated motorcycle lanes could be found three lanes from the sidewalk of Commonwealth Avenue. The first two lanes shall be reserved for bicycles and public utility vehicles.
Cars on another hand would be using the remaining lanes of the widest road in the Philippines.

Designated exclusive motorcycle lanes would start from the Elliptical Road until Doña Carmen Subdivision and vice versa, a move which resulted from the Metro Manila Council's approval last October 2022.

"Violaters will be levied a fine of P500," the MMDA said.

The MMDA earlier this month said that they are planning to revive the motorcycle lane policy along EDSA and other major roads in the National Capital Region.

Designated motorcycle lanes were set in place along EDSA since 2012, however they are not exclusive to riders. Similar lanes have also been established along C-5 and Macapagal Boulevard.

