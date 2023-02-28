Maynilad water service interruptions in parts of metro from March 5-7

MANILA, Philippines — West zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Service Inc. announced on Tuesday the implementation of water service interruptions from March 5 to 7 in parts of Manila, Makati, Pasay and Parañaque.

Maynilad will repair a pipe leak along Osmeña Highway in Makati, which will disrupt the water services in parts of Metro Manila from March 5, 3:00 p.m. until March 7, 11:59 p.m., according to an advisory.

The water concessionaire added that it has to expose the underground pipe from which it discovered a leak to properly assess the extent of the damage. Maynilad workers will need at least 52 hours to "excavate the site, drain the primary line, repair the damage, and energize the affected pipeline," according to the concessionaire.

The leak repair aims to improve the supply of water services and boost water pressure to nearby areas as it estimates to recover around "20 to 30 million liters per day of lost water," according to Maynilad.

Maynilad appealed to its customers to store enough water to last the duration of the interruption. "Those with existing overhead tanks are also advised to clean these first before using them to store water," its advisory read.

Check the full schedule of water service disruptions and the list of barangays that will be affected: