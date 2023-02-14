^

Nation

Makati relents on protected bike lanes, 'conversion' deferred to March

February 14, 2023 | 10:45pm
Bikers and e-scooter commuters gather in Makati on February 12, 2022 to protest the announced removal of bike lanes on Ayala Avenue that they said was part of a systemic removal of active transport infrastructure put up during the pandemic lockdowns.
Photo courtesy of Miguel Nacianceno

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11 p.m.)  — City authorities are holding off on the plan to remove protected bike lanes on Ayala Avenue in Makati until March 6 so they can put "enhanced measures" for commuter safety.

Cyclists, commuters and drivers protested over the weekend against the implementation of Shared Lane Markings that would force bicycles and e-scooters to squeeze in between buses, SUVs and cars.

"We have noted all constructive comments regarding the conversion of Ayala Avenue bike lanes, particularly those that are related to safety. We agree that the safety of all road users should be given utmost importance," Make It Makati announced late Tuesday.

"As such, we will enhance measures to further protect bikers," it also said.

In a statement Tuesday night, the #MakeItSaferMakati Movement welcomed the development, adding representatives of Ayala had reached out about deferring the removal of the bike lanes "until they have collected feedback and engaged in a dialogue with the community to exchange ideas and best practices."

Representatives will meet with Ayala Land Inc. and the Makati Central Estate Association Inc. on Wednesday afternoon, they said.

Despite the announcement that the planned removal of bike planes will be deferred, commuters and mobility advocates have planned a bike ride and solidarity walk in Makati on Wednesday afternoon.

According to organizers, meet up for the activity will be at the Jollibee across Ayala Triangle. Attendees are encouraged to bring orange headwear, placards and stickers.

'Sharrows' on Ayala Avenue

The sharrows that were announced to replace the protected bike lanes on Ayala by Wednesday, February 15, would mark lanes for cyclists and users of other personal mobility devices. The scheme, which began in the US in the 1990s, keeps bikers less safe than protected lanes would and does not encourage more people to bike commute, Bloomberg CityLab reported in 2016.

RELATED: At least 200K commute on bikes each day, according to tally in key cities

As it is, many of the bike lanes put up in Metro Manila use paint markings, which make encroaching into these spaces tempting and easy for motorists.

"Sharrows (shared lanes) will not keep us safer. Paint is not protection. Removing bollards is a death sentence. There are design options to keep all of us safe and keep public transport moving without taking space away from our most vulnerable road users: cyclists, pedestrians, women, children, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities," a joint statement released on Sunday by dozens of road users said.

Opposition to the sharrows came to a head on Sunday with cyclists, e-scooter users and commuters meeting on Ayala for a protest ride.

Make It Makati, where the announcement was made on the removal of bike lanes was announced, last week acknowledged opposition to the plan.

"We understand your sentiment. However, as businesses and offices already opened, the number of commuters who take public utility vehicles have also increased. As such, we must find ways to better serve the needs of everyone in the community," it also said.

BIKE LANES

MAKATI

MAKE IT MAKATI
