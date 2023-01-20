DepEd 'deeply disturbed' over minor student stabbed to death on campus

Photos show the facade of Culiat High School in Quezon City on Friday afternoon.

MANILA, Philippines — A Grade 7 student from a Quezon City high school was stabbed to death by a schoolmate on Friday over what the police described as an incident over “misunderstanding due to jealousy.”

In a statement, the Department of Education-National Capital Region (DepEd-NCR) expressed its condolences to the family of the minor victim who was stabbed by another minor student at Culiat High School.

“We are deeply saddened and disturbed that violent incident such as this happened among our students inside the school which is supposed to be a safe place,” DepEd said.

Police reports state that the students involved were also neighbors living in the same compound at Barangay Culiat, Quezon City.

The involved child in conflict with the law is now under police custody. Students who witnessed the incident have received psychological first aid, according to the department.

DepEd-NCR said that the Schools Division Office of Quezon City and Culiat High School will provide assistance to the family of the victim.

The other minor involved will undergo “appropriate interventions and mechanisms” and continue their education through alternative modes under the Regional Interim Learners Rights and Protection Section in coordination with the Division Child Protection Unit and the School Child Protection Committee, according to DepEd-NCR.