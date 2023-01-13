Signal shutdown, gun ban OK’d for Dinagyang Festival

ILOILO CITY, Philippines — Like in previous celebrations, a mobile phone signal shutdown and a gun ban will be implemented during the celebration of the Dinagyang Festival this year.

At a press conference yesterday, Lt. Col. Rene Obregon, Dinagyang Festival sub-site task group venue commander, said signal jamming would be imposed only in areas where major activities will be held.

“We have asked the National Telecommunications Commission to limit the places covered by the signal jamming to the performing areas... It will not affect the whole metropolis unlike in previous celebrations,” Obregon said.

The Iloilo police office said a gun ban would be implemented from 12:01 a.m. today until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Maj. Shella Mae Sangrines, city police spokesperson, said only police, military and other law enforcement agencies performing official duties and wearing their prescribed uniforms shall be allowed to carry firearms.

“We assure the public that a strict security package will be imposed throughout the celebration for a safe and secure Dinagyang 2023 celebration,” Sangrines said.