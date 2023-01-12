Cavite fire leaves 39 families homeless, 3 hurt

MANILA, Philippines — Three persons were injured and 39 families or 179 people were left homeless in a fire that hit a residential area in Dasmariñas City in Cavite on Tuesday night.

The Dasmariñas fire station said the fire in Barangay Paliparan III started at around 6:20 p.m. and reached the first alarm.

The fire destroyed some 30 houses before it was put out at around 8:58 p.m.

An explosion occurred during the fire, videos circulated on social media showed.

“Some of the affected residents were relocated to a covered court,” Jopeth Movido, city public information officer, said in a phone interview.