^

Nation

Cavite fire leaves 39 families homeless, 3 hurt

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
January 12, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Three persons were injured and 39 families or 179 people were left homeless in a fire that hit a residential area in Dasmariñas City in Cavite on Tuesday night.

The Dasmariñas fire station said the fire in Barangay Paliparan III started at around 6:20 p.m. and reached the first alarm.

The fire destroyed some 30 houses before it was put out at around 8:58 p.m.

An explosion occurred during the fire, videos circulated on social media showed.

“Some of the affected residents were relocated to a covered court,” Jopeth Movido, city public information officer, said in a phone interview.

FIRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 bettors split P142.5 million lotto prize

2 bettors split P142.5 million lotto prize

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 3 days ago
Two bettors in Luzon and Mindanao won the P142.5-million jackpot in the Grand Lotto 6/55 draw on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw

DPWH starts construction of P77 million MSU office in Manila

2 days ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways has commenced the construction of the P77-million liaison office of the Mindanao State University in Manila.
Nation
fbtw
6 airports now under BARMM management

6 airports now under BARMM management

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Tuesday’s ceremonial transition rite was held at the Awang Airport in nearby Datu Odin Sinsuat town.
Nation
fbtw
10 hurt in 12-vehicle smashup in Mandaluyong

10 hurt in 12-vehicle smashup in Mandaluyong

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
Ten persons were injured during a vehicular accident involving 12 vehicles eight cars and four motorcycles in Mandaluyong...
Nation
fbtw
SC affirms protection order over Mount Santo Tomas Forest Reserve

SC affirms protection order over Mount Santo Tomas Forest Reserve

By Artemio Dumlao | 6 hours ago
The TEPO directed concerned officials, private individuals — including Aliping — to refrain from or stop earth-moving...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BIR: Seizure of vape products continues

BIR: Seizure of vape products continues

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue yesterday called on vape traders to comply with the business registration requirement and tax...
Nation
fbtw
Tricycle drivers get P10.3 million fuel subsidy

Tricycle drivers get P10.3 million fuel subsidy

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines has released P10.3 million to cover the fuel subsidies of over 10,000 tricycle drivers...
Nation
fbtw
99 truckloads of trash hauled after Nazarene feast

99 truckloads of trash hauled after Nazarene feast

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Almost 100 truckloads of garbage were collected during the celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene in Manila.
Nation
fbtw
3 PBA scalpers arrested

3 PBA scalpers arrested

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Police apprehended three persons in Cubao, Quezon City on Tuesday for allegedly selling overpriced tickets for Game 6 of the...
Nation
fbtw
Still rainy in Visayas and Mindanao due to LPA

Still rainy in Visayas and Mindanao due to LPA

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
A low-pressure area monitored off Surigao del Norte will continue to bring rain over parts of the Visayas and Mindanao, according...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with