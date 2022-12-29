^

School principal killed in Pigcawayan ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 29, 2022 | 12:35pm
School principal killed in Pigcawayan ambush
This photo posted on December 17, 2022 shows Pigcawayan police manning a checkpoint with Army personnel.
PRO 12 Pigcawayan MPS Facebook page

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Unidentified attackers killed a public school principal in an ambush in Pigcawayan town in Cotabato province.

Police Maj. Andres Sumugat, Pigcawayan municipal police chief, told reporters Thursday that Regina Cortez, 46, died on the spot from bullet wounds.

Cortez was riding a motorcycle on her way home when she was shot by gunmen positioned along a stretch of the highway in Crossing Tubon area.

Her attackers escaped on a motorcycle. 

Probers from the Pigcawayan Municipal Police Station are still trying to determine who killed Cortez and why.

